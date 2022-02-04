Rihanna presents these Fenty pajamas that leave the butt in the air

Regarding pajamas and clothes to walk around the house, there is nothing written: there are those who opt for the same type of ‘shorts’ all year round —regardless of inclement weather— and those who do not undress even in summer. Chic, casual or recycled clothes that used to be from the gym, absolutely anything goes at bedtime dressed. And of course, sticking to this universal rule, Rihanna has come to explode our heads with her latest pajama model for Savage x Fenty. Various flannel and tartan print garments ranging from sweaters to pajama shorts and shirts… including long trousers that have not gone unnoticed on the internet. The reason? Her design flags an indiscreet neckline at the back, exposing the ‘derrière’. Or what is the same, it becomes a pair of pants that leaves you with your ass in the air, literally.

The model is called Savage x Fenty Tied Up Tartan Open-Back PJ and it is priced at around 45 euros on the web, where they also have a hefty discount right now. We know, it’s hard for you to imagine, right? To give you an idea, Rihanna herself has been in charge of modeling it on her social networks. Broken internet, of course.

RiRi is already preparing Savage x Fenty Vol. 4

We know it, we are like you trying to understand what function this garment can have that more than efficiently acts as intimate lingerie that, if worn in company, can give a lot of play. Come on, let’s put it on our gift list this Christmas! That’s how good the model looks on the web, where they take care of all body types getting visibility from the direction.

If you are a staunch fan of the one from Barbados, you will know that this collection was already presented a few weeks ago at the third edition of its ‘Savage x Fenty’ show —where a multitude of familiar faces paraded—, a parade that is already preparing for its fourth edition in Prime Video, platform where the interpreter has signed its exclusivity. Well, and now the serious thing, what about the disk, friend Rihanna? If you want to know how this long-awaited album is going, we’ll update you here.

