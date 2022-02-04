Rihanna pregnant and in trouble! now he made drake furious

Rihanna with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky Photo: Grosby Group

Rihanna She has become news for proudly displaying her advanced state of pregnancy. The singer, who is listed as the richest in the world, will be a mother in just under five months with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom he walked around New York with his little belly. Additionally, a few hours ago she shared a photo in which she shows her condition. However, it seems not everyone is happy. Several American media are registering that the singer Drake He didn’t like the news very well, on the contrary, he got upset and showed it.

The story of Rihanna and Drake

Rihanna and Drake’s history dates back about 16 years. The couple met in 2005 in Toronto, Canada, when she was filming the video for her song. Press replay. Only until 2009 did the media begin to see them very close and it is said that they had their first date. Drake would refer to that first outing in his song fireworks. However, Rihanna never confirmed that there was something beyond a friendship. For his part, he did show that there was a lot of closeness between them. Then they made several collaborations together, one of them the song What’s my name, which became a success. Likewise, they made several videos together and they were always seen very close and with a certain chemistry.

Rihanna – What’s My Name? (Official Music Video) ft. Drake

In 2011 they performed together live during the night of the Grammys and again, there was talk of an impending romance, which she once again did not confirm. In 2012 came a new musical collaboration. That same year Drake would commit what some called a “blunder” by insinuating in his song don’t lie that he was only interested in Rihanna for one night. From there the relationship cracked and was never the same. Despite this, they returned to share the stage at Coachella and collaborated with worka great success.

Despite the fact that neither of them spoke of romance, they continued to talk about it, so much so that at some point it was claimed that Drake had traveled to London to be close to Rihanna. But at the MTV VMas Awards there would be the definitive breakup of the couple at all levels, after he declared his love for her in the middle of the ceremony saying: “She is someone I have been in love with since I was 22 years old” .

After that statement Rihanna told Vogue that the friendship with Drake had ended. “We are not friends, but neither are we enemies” were her words.

Now that Rihanna will have her first baby, this couple who was musically very successful and personally gave people something to talk about is remembered again. It is speculated that Drake would show that he has not forgotten her and upon learning of her new status, he would have exploded in fury and would have stopped following her on networks, as well as the rapper A $ AO Rocky.