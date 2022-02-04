Rihanna in a white lingerie dress for all sizes

We are at that time of the year in which our wardrobe begins to change although there is still a game between seasons. We explain ourselves: every time we want more classic spring and summer garments such as dresses. But before taking the final step to the change of season, we are still combining them with other more typical winter garments such as a pair of high boots.

If there is a type of dress that we do not stop seeing everywhere in recent days, it is white. TOPaula Echevarría, for example, has shown us this with her short ruffled model from Capriche, or Sara Carbonero, who prefers a long, bohemian-style design from the new Slow Love collection.

Now the last one to bet on the white dress with the newly released spring is Rihanna. The singer has left us a night look but that could perfectly be recycled during the day with a clear protagonist that we all already have in the closet: a strapless lingerie dress.

Hers is off-white and it might seem like between the hue and the satin weave, it’s a little more difficult to fit all body types. But nothing is further from reality because the one from Barbados shows that this dress perfectly highlights her curves.

Being night time, Rihanna has added other warmer clothing and accessories to ward off the cold like a brown and beige shearling lined aviator jacket and a pair of high satin boots as her dress.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Rihanna in a white slip dress. gtres

A perfect mix of formal garments with other more casual ones that can be adapted to many situations and with which the artist perfectly enhances her silhouette.

If you have a lingerie dress in your closet, take note and combine it with boots or ankle boots before the heat definitely arrives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io