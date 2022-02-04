Rihanna: her music, her awards and career as a fashion and beauty entrepreneur

Awarded with the prize of fashion icon by the CFDA, Rihanna he has become an attraction, a role model and a figure of influence. The popular phrase ‘it’s not in fashion until Rihanna uses it‘, ensures the power of singer to promote trends and be one of the most successful celebrities to turn to for sales. Her first approach to fashion business he was innocent, assisting his father in a clothing stall, while his true admiration for the art of dressing was born thanks to his mother. Rihanna has been named by the industry to which she is devoted as best dressed woman, but it was because of the power that his music gave him that he began to conquer the world.

Before becoming a full-time fashion entrepreneur, Rihanna He passed 8 years of his life dedicated to building a successful musical career. She was discovered in her hometown by an agent who was vacationing on the island, who was impressed with the talent of this young woman who at the time was part of a musical trio. the singer of Umbrella, originally from Saint Michael, Barbados was another of the talents promoted by rapper Jay-Z, who at the time of hearing her interpret the songs of Whitney Houston did not allow her to leave his office without first signing a contract. Rihanna started her career with a contract for 6 albums offered by the label of which Jay was president, an artist who contributed to his preparation and who later became a frequent collaborator of his songs.

Rihanna It has gone through chameleonic transformations that have been the basis of its style, making exploration the main value of its aesthetics. With her devotion to fashion and visionary thinking she has managed to be the first woman, and woman of color, to head a fashion house under the luxury group LVMH, in addition to becoming the first to create an original brand for the French firm. the empire of Rihanna, Fenty, is an ode to her roots, and a way to differentiate her musical career from her projects as a businesswoman. Adventures in business have led her to expand to the creation of three successful brands that celebrate diversity, exploration and fashion.

Rihanna at the launch of Fenty. Julien Hekimian

Who is Rihanna?

Rihanna is a singer, songwriter, businesswoman and philanthropist. She is one of the best-selling singers in the industry, with more than 250 million records sold worldwide. He gained recognition with his album Music of the Sun (2005), but it was his third studio album, Good Girl Gone Bad (2007) the one that led her to top of the charts, and the one who gave him his first Grammy Award. Rihanna is the founder of the fashion house Fenty and the beauty mark FENTY BEAUTY, in addition to the founder and president of the Clara Lionel Foundation.

Where is Rihanna from?

Rihanna born in Saint Michael, Barbados, and grew up in Bridgetown. She went to school at Charles F. Broome Memorial Elementary School, and was enlisted in an Army sub-military program. In his childhood he worked with his father selling clothes in a street stall, until at the age of 14, his parents divorced. In 2008, Barbados Prime Minister established ‘Rihanna Day’, a national holiday in which Barbadians celebrate the singer. Rihanna She was appointed as Ambassador for education, tourism, and investment by the government of Barbados in 2018.