Rihanna commented on the attitude of some fans against her pregnancy – New Woman

Recently, the entertainment world was surprised by the announcement of the pregnancy of Rihannathe singer made public a series of photographs where she can be seen with her partner showing off her belly, most people were happy about this, but according to the same singer, some have not been very happy with the news.

With just a couple of photos with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Rihanna has shown the world that she is expecting her first baby, in the photos she can be seen wearing a beautiful Channel pink coat which has a value of 8 thousand dollars, The singer chose to open some parts of it to make it clear to everyone that she is in the state.

It seems that some Rihanna fans have not liked the news of her pregnancy and the singer has already spoken about it

As soon as the photographs began to go around the internet, millions of fans of the interpreter of some of the greatest hits of the past decade, such as “We Found Love”, took to social networks to congratulate her and leave her and her partner the best wishes for his future family, but not all his followers reacted the same.

For its part, the press also took the opportunity to wish Rihanna the best during her wait and her future stage as a mother, which many are convinced that she will carry out in the best possible way, even her father, Ronald Fenty, took on the task to highlight the good qualities and attitudes that the also businesswoman has always had with children.

Her father even stated that “She will be an excellent mother” and it seems that this is what the majority thinks, in addition, many believe that this comes at the best possible time since, during the last few months, Riri has dedicated herself to investing time in her lingerie line and it may be the best time of her career to start a family.

In the networks, they joked about the reactions of the singer’s ex-partners, who have not yet commented on it. What is known is that a fan of Rihanna ended up blocking her after learning of her pregnancy, it is the comedian, Riak Dut, who not only blocked her on Instagram, but also made a joke about it.

Luckily, the singer has been able to find humor in the actions of the comedian, who has more than 28 thousand followers on his Instagram account. The singer even reacted to an Instagram story by Funny Marco, who recorded Riak laughing after blocking Rihanna.

Riri’s response was full of humor and you can tell she got the joke perfectly “Hey! I hate you lolololol ”message that she accompanied with a laughing emoji. It is well known that Rihanna is very close to her fans, so it is understandable that she has played along with it being an innocent joke.

Rihanna appears in new photos flaunting and proudly displaying her pregnancy

Recently, the singer has uploaded new photos to her Instagram account, in which she shows her figure without any fear, next to the photos she wrote “How the gang appeared for the month of African-American history”. Surprising many, it seems that the singer has hinted that she is expecting more than one baby.

The truth is that, in the publication, many of her colleagues took the opportunity to congratulate her and wish her the best.

