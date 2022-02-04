Reviews: Review of “Moonfall”, by Roland Emmerich, with Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson

The German director returns to the spirit of his catastrophe blockbusters with uninspiring results.

Once the King Midas of the global box office (there are the hits of Independence Day, 2012 Y The day after tomorrow to prove it and his position No. 16 in the ranking of the highest-grossing directors of all time with revenues in theaters alone of more than 4,000 million dollars), the German Roland Emmerich seems to have lost the “touch”, since for more than a decade that did not achieve a major success (until Counterattacksequel to Independence Dayperformed well below expectations in 2016).

During the 1990s and 2000s, Emmerich could be punished with the most ruthless and lapidary criticism, but his films kept contacting the public again and again en masse. However, at certain times that fidelity was cut and for quite some time that indestructible director became one with a glass jaw.

In that context, moon fall -another megatank with a budget of 140 million dollars- appears as a desperate attempt to reconquer time, the public and the lost dollars, a return to the sources of his apocalyptic cinema and the “break everything”. The film has some findings and successes during the first hour in which it maintains a certain logic, but in the second half it is anything, a narrative nonsense, a kind of sub-2001, a space odyssey (and of the cinema) without the slightest credible or script justification.

The synopsis (read plot excuse) is as follows: a mysterious force causes the Moon to fall out of its orbit and closer to the Earth with devastating consequences (shocking CGI work to expose increasing floods, meteor showers and a long etcetera of catastrophes). After multiple failures, the only hope is to send a mission with a barely beat-up ship and disused technology led by Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson), a disgraced ex-astronaut; KC Houseman (John Bradley in comic relief), a pathetic fan of apparently conspiracy theories; and now-NASA executive Jo Fowler (a deadpan Halle Berry).

The narration swings (without much harmony, let’s admit it) between more intimate issues linked to the family dynamics of the protagonists and the epic-patriotic-spatial dimension with the vindication of the losers (especially Harper and Houseman) in the midst of institutional-governmental corruption or ineffectiveness (in that sense, there are certain similarities with the recent Netflix movie don’t look up).

The main problem of moon fall -in addition to its accumulation of clichés and commonplaces, of course- is that it never decides whether to be a film that takes itself (and the public) seriously or whether, on the contrary, it bets fully on self-parody and satire. It is precisely that indecision, its own internal contradiction, which means that it ends up being neither one thing nor the other.

