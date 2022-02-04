Reported a positive case to Covid-19 ahead of the match against Juárez

The Chivas reported that this Thursday a positive case was reported to Covid-19, They did not release the name of the player, but they indicated that he was isolated and will follow the corresponding protocols of the Flock and the MX League.

On Wednesday, the Guadalajara performed the control tests for the Matchday 4 where they will face the Juarez Braves and all the tests had been negative, however, today a soccer player presented symptoms and another test was done, which was positive.

“After knowing the result, the person in question was isolated and is already receiving due medical follow-up in accordance with the health protocol established by Chivas and the MX League”They reported in a statement.

“The Sacred Flock will continue to be busy detecting cases in time and in this way, pay for the well-being of the club, the player and the rest of the teams in the League”, finished Chivas in your medical report.

It will be Saturday when red and whites travel to Juarez City to measure themselves against those led by Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti in the stadium Olympian Benito Juarez at 9:00 p.m.

