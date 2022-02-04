Renault Duster already completes 2 million units sold

Advancing in its second generation, Renault Duster celebrates the delivery of two million units globally.

From the center of Dacia in Romaniait is reported that the off-road SUV Renault Duster complete a considerable number of deliveries in different regions of the world. With 12 years of validity in the market, it managed to become a popular model among the public.

Sold under the name Dacia in Europe and Renault in other markets such as Latin America, Duster is recognized wherever you go. His versatility as a vehicle for the city with adventurous gifts has served him to position yourself in your segment.

Two generations have been counted so far. The first was introduced in 2010 and the second in 2017with a last update in 2019 with different release times and validity depending on the region where it is marketed.

The success of Renault Duster

The SUV has just reached two million global sales, marketed in nearly 60 countries. In Europe known as Dacia Duster, its main production center is the Pitesti plant in Romania where an average of 1,000 copies.

In South America it is produced in Brazil and Colombia. to our country arrived in 2012 for the first time and the first generation was produced until March last year. Later in april 2021the premiere of the second generation was celebrated nationwide.

It should be noted that the model has participated in rally events such as the Aïcha des Gazelles in Morocco, the hill climb on Pikes Peak in the United States and in the French Andros Trophy motor racing tournament. It has also been the subject of multiple preparations and versions one-off.

David Durand, Dacia’s head of design, highlighted the functionalities that the SUV has and the incorporation of heavy duty parts and accessories They offer the ideal protection on difficult terrain. “We created a unique design that gives your robust appearance”, he added.

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia.



