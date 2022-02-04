release date, cast, plot

Does 13 years that was released in theaters Avatarby James Cameron in 2009. That film was a revolution in CGI technology, digital effects and 3D. But the universe that takes place in Pandora is wide and extensive, and Cameron not only has a sequel in mind, but a whole saga of tapes set on the planet inhabited by the Na’vi. Avatar 2 promises to bring a new revolution to the technological world of audiovisual productions.

Rolling underwater and with impressive techniques far superior to what he himself had 13 years ago, Avatar 2 is about to hit theaters. And this is all we know about this film and the rest of the sequels.

Avatar 2: release date and title

Avatar 2 It is one of many those films that saw its premiere delayed due to the pandemic. It was originally going to be released in December 2021. But the accumulation of premieres that were delayed forced Avatar 2 will finally premiere on December 16, 2022.

The reason why so much time has passed is a bizarre story since Avatar 2 It was originally going to be released in 2014, something that obviously did not happen. But complications with the writing of the script, scheduling problems and the start of production moved it year after year until its last and definitive delay. Well, everything indicates that this time is the definitive one and we will see again the world of Pandora in December.

Regarding the title, it is still unknown, but BBC assured in 2018 that the sequels could be called Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: The Bearer of the Seed, Avatar: The Rider of Tulkun Y Avatar: The Search for Eywa. Cameron stated that these are possible titles, but they have not confirmed any, at the moment.

Sequel schedule

Before continuing with everything we know about Avatar 2, must review the release schedule of the rest of the sequels. As James Cameron already announced, there will be an avatar movie every two years, until the fifth.

Avatar 3: December 20, 2024

Avatar 4: December 18, 2026

Avatar 5: December 22, 2028

So finally, Avatar anthology will end in 2028, 19 years after the premiere of the first in 2009.

Cameron assured that Avatar 3 is almost finished shooting, but that does not mean that there is little left to finish it. As we can see, its release date is for 2024. As we already verified with Avatar (2009), production, and especially post-production is really titanic. So it is logical that they want to take their time to finish them on time.

Avatar 2: cast

Regarding which actors we will see in the sequels, we must start with the protagonists of the original. All the leading actors who were in 2009 have a contract for the sequels, so we will see them again one way or another.

Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington will return as Neytiri and Jake Sully respectively. But we will have the return of two other protagonists that we thought we would never see again.

On the one hand Sigourney Weaver will return but not as Doctor Grace Augustine, since he will play a new character. In fact, the actress assured that she has read the scripts of all the sequels and they have seemed wonderful. “The wait was worth it”.

The other great return is that of Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch, villain of the first installment.. Not only will he return, but he will be the main villain of the entire saga. Cameron has not wanted to reveal what his return will be like after his end in the 2009 film, but he has assured that “It is a science fiction story, after all.” But it will not be exactly the same character, as it will have its own plot and evolution arc as a character and as a villain.

We will also have CCH Pounder again as Neytiri Mo’at’s mother, and Matt Gerald as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet.

New additions

Among the new faces we have Kate Winslet, who will play Ronal. It’s the first time she and Cameron have worked together since titanica in 1997.

Other new faces are those of Oana Chaplin (Game of Thrones), Cliff Curtis (Fear The Walking Dead) What leader of the Na’vi Metkayina clan, Edie Falco (The Sopranos) What General Ardmore, Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek Discovery) as the Doctor Karina Mogue and Jemaine Clement as Doctor Ian Garvin. About David Thewlis (Harry Potter) will be in 3 and 4, but not in the second. Among these names must also be included that of Vin Diesel (Fast&Furious), in a previously unknown role.

The new generation of the Na’vi were also revealed, among whom we find Britain Dalton, Filip Geljo, Jamie Flatters, Bailey Bass, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion and Duane Evans Jr.

Avatar 2: argument

Avatar 2 It will take place a few years after the first. And according to Cameron himself, will focus on the newly formed family of Sully and Neytiri, being the leader and priestess of the clan, respectively. But they will focus on their children. However, each tape works as unique and independent, without the need to have seen the first one.

Too the film will travel beyond the lush forests of Pandora or other ecosystems such as underwater or volcanic. In fact, innovative underwater CGI scenes have been carried out for the underwater scenes.

That is why we will learn more about this world and its inhabitants. In addition to a Na’vi sign language, developed by deaf actor CJ Jones (BabyDriver).

But not only will we see Pandora, but the sequel will return to earth. We know little about how the Earth is in that future in which Jake Sully lived, but we will know more because it will have its own plots that will evolve throughout the film.

Some images

Between shooting and concept images, we only have an official image of the film itself. In it we can partially see Jack Champion playing the young human Miles Socorro, aka Spider.

