‘Reacher’ (2022) criticizes: the forceful Amazon series shows that size is not everything and makes you miss Tom Cruise

jack reacher is the most popular character created by the writer Lee Child. She has already starred in nearly 30 soap operas and a few years ago she made the leap to the big screen with Tom Cruise leading his cast. Of course, the signing of the actor was not without controversy due to his height, since he was far from the height that this researcher with a military past had in the books.

Following the disappointing box office performance of ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back’, it was decided not to go ahead with the film franchise. However, it did not take long for a television version to be launched by the hand of amazon that the platform opens this Friday, February 4. I’ve already been able to see the first three episodes and the truth is that I don’t think I’ll continue with ‘Reacher’ beyond them.

Child himself has not hesitated to praise the choice of Alan Ritchson as the new Jack Reacher, emphasizing that he embroiders what he wanted to convey in the books, although it is also true that at the time he had nothing but good words for Cruise.

Hookless Presence

For my part, I think that Ritchson does have an imposing physical presence, but also that the character is much more monotonous, something difficult to personify in a season called to serve as an introduction to the character, taking his time to develop the story. That is of little use if you never end up hooking the viewer.

That is where Cruise is sorely missedsince he does have a charisma within the reach of few actors that allowed him to fill the limitations that the character might have to be really distinctive and give him an identifiable presence.

With Ritchson we have an imposing physique with which you feel that at any moment you can burst with a blow. and when he does it is just when ‘Reacher’ works best, managing to find the forcefulness necessary to establish his abilities without excessive use of violence. The problem is the rest of the time, where his enormous presence se diluted by how little it conveys in dramatic terms.





This is something that probably would have been better hidden in a movie, where Jack Reacher could perfectly have been a kind of alternative version of Arnold Schwarzenegger as an action hero in his early days. Come on, a physical beast that doesn’t talk too much and that transmits his confidence and cockiness in some other way than one-liners, because with this character that doesn’t fit.

With a series, things get more complicated and leave something uncovered that is worrying about the character, since comes dangerously close to the condition of male Mary Sue. That is something that the films with Tom Cruise masked better, but here he ends up condemning the series to be for many minutes those obstacles, whether by the villains or the security forces, that we all know that the protagonist is going to overcome.

Disappointing





That leads to you see the seams to ‘Reacher’ at all times, since the case he proposes does not offer anything particularly stimulating, even giving the sensation of being the episode of a procedural stretched to the point of delirium. And it is one thing to have more space to give more dramatic depth to both the story and its characters and another is to achieve it.

I have no doubt that this introductory story worked in Child’s book, but here it makes for an all-too-comfortable thriller. There is no sense of danger, not even in the powerful action scenes that seem more designed for Ritchson to show off than for anything else -although that is also where the series has more visual punch, something that it lacks the rest of the time, and the investigation is not particularly well managed, as it often seems that the thing stagnates, and even if a step forward is made it is to be undone soon after.

Otherwise, Malcolm Goodwin He arouses a certain sympathy for me as the chief of police, especially because little by little he makes it clear that he is not just another stiff, and the episodes do not get boring. little baggage for what should have been one of Amazon’s great series for this year.

In short





Perhaps ‘Reacher’ offers a vision of the character more adjusted to the literary original, but that is not enough attraction to raise a somewhat crude series that makes you miss the big screen incarnation of Tom Cruise. And that his last adventure as Jack Reacher was not a big deal either…