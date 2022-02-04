Raúl Jiménez’s wife compares support from Tri and Wolves fans

Daniela Bassowife of the forward of the Mexican National Team and of the wolverhampton from England, Raul Jimenez, posted on your account Twitter how happy he is to see the support of the Wolverhampton fans, both in good times and bad, and how they carry the team when they are losing with chants and messages.

This example served to compare with the sector that insults the Tri players for a bad game or poor performance, this being the wrong way in his opinion. The couple from ‘9’ Mexico He is aware that the team is not getting the results in the best way, but he does not agree with the ways of some fans.

The wife of Jimenez He was optimistic that the team will improve and get the expected results in a good way, since the Mexican wrote that “there will always be mistakes and successes.”

Mexico, in an inconspicuous and controversial manner, defeated Panama 1-0 at Aztec stadium with a goal by Raúl Jiménez. Despite the victory, both fans and the media were annoyed by the way in which the Tri play to get your ticket to Qatar 2022.

Mexico currently has 21 points in the octagonal, tied with U.Swho are second on goal difference. Canada is first with 25 points and is practically classified to qatar.

The Mexican National Team will close its tie in March with his three remaining games; the next match will be at the Azteca against the United States.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: MEXICAN TEAM: NEW TAKE CLARIFIES CRIMINAL COMMITTED TO DIEGO LAINEZ