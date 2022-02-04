Ralph Lauren and Kim Kardashian design for Team USA for the Winter Olympics

The opening ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Olympics is in two weeks. That means look out for new Team USA uniforms, courtesy of Ralph Lauren and…Kim Kardashian?

You read it right. While Ralph Lauren — who has been the official designer of Team USA since 2008 — is responsible for the uniforms for the opening and closing ceremonies, Kardashian’s brand SKIMS is in charge of the T-shirts, underwear, sports bras , leggings, shorts, socks and pajamas. SKIMS first collaborated with Team USA for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and is repeating their collaboration for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

More on that later, but first — the notches.

Thursday Ralph Lauren shared a picture of four-time snowboarding Olympian Shaun White, wearing the new uniform from the opening ceremony.

Team USA’s account was copied with images of White and two-time Olympic gold medalist in snowboarding, Jamie Anderson.

Bobsleigh athlete Aja Evans, bronze medalist at the Sochi 2014 Games and alternate for Beijing, also shared on social media a photo of herself wearing the uniform and one with the two-time Paralympic gold medalist, hockey player from sleigh, Rico Roman (second slide).

According to Ralph Lauren’s website, the blue, white and red jacket includes a “proprietary innovative fabric” that “responds to changes in temperature without the use of battery-powered or wired technology” to keep athletes comfortable throughout. time.

It sounds ideal.

In October, Ralph Lauren previewed the ensemble for the Winter Games Closing Ceremony with the help of Anderson, Evans, Roman, four-time ice hockey Olympian Hilary Knight and two-time ice figure skating Olympian Jason Brown.

A puffy hooded checkered fleece jacket made from recycled polyester and recycled down? RL came to play.

Now, we return to Kim K.

For the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, SKIMS — Kardashian’s super-popular brand that launched in 2019 — is collaborating once again with Team USA on a limited-edition collection of underwear, loungewear and pajamas. All female athletes competing for Team USA at the Winter Olympics and Paralympics will also receive the full line to wear while in Beijing.

In 2021, Kardashian credited her stepfather and Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner with instilling in her a love of the Games, as well as a deep appreciation for the dedication that goes into competing on the world’s biggest stage.

Kardashian pointed to Evans, five-time Paralympic rower Oksana Masters, two-time Olympian in ice dancing Madison Chock, two-time Olympian in short track speed skating Maame Biney, figure skater Amber Glenn and Olympic gold medalist in snowboarding. Chloe Kim to be part of her campaign.