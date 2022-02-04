Put on your sunglasses and go see Nenecho’s memes at his wedding – Soy un viral

The mayor of Asunción, Óscar “Nenecho” Rodríguez and his partner Lizarella Valiente got married on Thursday night in Luque. The photos that were released throughout the day showed that the official not only wasted money, but also glitter and vulgarity. The epitome of this waste was the golden ambo in which he decided to get into to walk towards the altar and that unleashed the inspiration of the tweeters, who found similarities with pop culture characters.

Today, as the tweeter Lollipop from Absinthe demonstrates, we were all a bit Miranda Priestly, Meryl Streep’s character, in The Devil Wears Fashion. Who didn’t pout and look sideways and in amazement at the wedding photos, and especially at the bride and groom’s attire.

Stop by, look, compare and have fun

After making this selection on Twitter, we feel like Miguel Strogoff, the character in Jules Verne’s novel, when they blinded him by holding a glowing saber blade to his eyes. But journalism is sacrifice, so here we go:

After seeing this collection of photos we all stayed like Harry Potter:

But the mayor of Asunción, who lives in Lambaré and got married in Luque, says a tweeter, was like this at the end of the party:

Not with bunnies!

Who doesn’t love bunnies? And to chocolate! So the only thing we hope is that this is not true:

Today, without a doubt, the entire vernacular tweetosphere was this meme lady:

time to come back to reality

Humor is healthy. You have to laugh while you can. Because as @fidotico warns, while we are dazzled by Nenecho’s dazzling outfit, he may not be looking forward to recovering what he spent. And that will be a real problem for Asuncion.

Anyway. I wish Nenecho’s golden suit and his lack of sobriety and good taste were the worst thing we could complain about. And not the terrible management at the head of the capital commune, which degraded Asunción. Or the squandering of Covid funds.