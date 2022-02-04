Puebla: the secret to be a leader and successful in Liga MX

To general surprise, the first squad with the lowest market value in Liga MX tops the Clausura Table 2022and that is how the Puebla You can feel like a champion if the competition tries to get the most out of every peso invested.

Just as he is the leader of the current tournament, which resumes this weekend, the Sweet potato growers are in the basement of the classification of the value of the plantsaccording to Transfermarkt, where the box the Strip is valued at 20.7 million euros (482 million 057 thousand 460 Mexican pesos), very far from the 76.8 million tigersthe second richest in the League (1,788 million 503 thousand 040 pesos).

However, that abysmal difference was not noticed in the Day 2 match, when the Puebla beat the university students 2-0 in the Volcanoas in general they have not suffered it in recent tournaments, such as the opening 2021 when they came to Quarter finals or the Closure 2021 who were semi-finalists and finished the Regular Phase in third place.

According to the club president, Manuel Jimenezthe secret is in the work of the sports area, which since 2018 has been looking for players and technical director outside the country, without ceasing to promote young people from the Basic Forces.

“Each one toasts in each game with everything, that is, they leave nothing for themselves. They are great players on and off the pitch, because we value both aspects. They are players with exemplary behavior, ”said the manager to Mediotiempo.

“We have a wonderful squad and well managed by the great coaching staff led by Nicolás Larcamón. Our sports area has taken on great players with the resources we have and this is a great achievement for them.”

As far as modesty is concerned, after the Puebla and his austere payroll, the second cheapest team in Liga MX is Querétarovalued at 22.8 million euros, while the third least valuable is Cougars, with 23.4 million euros. At the other end, the most expensive is Rayados with 85.9 million euros, followed by Tigres and its mentioned 76.8 million, while in third place is the America with 75.2 million euros.

FROM OJITOS TO LARCAMÓN AND FROM THE FIELD TO THE OFFICE

In accordance with Manuel Jimenez, the current success has its origin several tournaments ago, from Enrique Mezasince “it helped us create that whole structure”, and then went through the work of John Reynoso, strategist who returned to the Strip to Liguillas after a decade, until falling back on Nicholas Larcamontoday one of the most valued strategists in the MX League.

“What we did first was create an administrative structure, an accounting structure and a sports structure.; we did not have offices as we currently do. With all the people we have created those necessary conditions for the players to develop. When we arrived 97 percent of players were on loan and the rest were the institution’s own players, currently it’s the other way around and that is a great satisfaction”, extolled the businessman.

A STRIPE THAT ALSO FEEDS MEXICAN FOOTBALL

Since Jimenez arrived at the board of directors, club figures such as lucas cavallini, Salvador Reyes, Christian Tabo, Omar Fernandez, Santiago Ormenoamong others, although consistency in results has been achieved, since, just as they leave, good elements well analyzed by their sports area also arrive, in addition to the fact that the talent of inferiors has been promoted.

That has been the formula they found to sustain themselves in a market where it leads them to lose to clubs with more monetary resources, which they turn not only to see their footballersbut also the technical director.

“If a player leaves, it implies growth for them and for the institution. Our role is to have the best talent in our institution. Regarding the teacher Nicolás Larcamón we are very happy, he has a current contract and we are very calm, there are many rumours, but we are not going to be distracted from the objective we are looking for”, he pointed out.

“We are very pleased that we are contributing talent to Mexican soccerin the state of Puebla there are also great players”, he added. Jimenezwho, despite the leadership, assures that there is still a long way to go and to insist on a job that has given them results despite the limited pesos invested.