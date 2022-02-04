Prolonged COVID can lead to heart damage, says expert

The aftermath of COVID-19 can lead patients to face serious heart problems.

Doctor Norma Devarie, president of the Cardiology Chapter of the College of Physicians of Puerto Rico.

The sequelae of COVID-19 can lead patients to face serious heart problems, so infection with the virus should not be underestimated, the president of the Cardiology Chapter of the College of Physicians of Puerto Rico warned today.

Dr. Norma Devarie confirmed that people who suffer from myocarditis after being infected by the virus remain with low heart function, even after testing negative.

“We know of people who have had to be subjected to heart and lung transplantespecially those affected by the Delta variant. There are other people who have stayed with arrhythmia when the electrical part of the heart loses synchronization in COVID patientsDevarie said.

The specialist made the comment in an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health in which she warned that COVID can generate the development of blood clots Being an inflammatory condition.

“The disease of COVID is an inflammatory disease and the coronary condition is an inflammatory disease in the arteries and that is what causes COVID,” he said. He recalled that there are people with COVID who have had heart attacks and stressed that the attack of the virus must be taken seriously.

“It makes me very sad when there are people who insist that the COVID is a strong cold and that must be said to people who have lost relatives with COVID,” he added.

Devarie noted that long-term complications remain to be seen, and he urged patients with conditions in the cardiovascular systemthe obese and those with high blood pressure to be vaccinated.

125 cardiologists attend to the country’s crises, the number of specialists is reduced

Only 125 cardiologists on the island attend to the crises of thousands of patients with serious cardiovascular problems in the midst of an environment of high social tension, and with a very limited number of cardiothoracic surgeons, the president of the Cardiology Chapter of the Puerto Rico Medical College confirmed today. Rich.

Doctor Norma Devarie said that the island once had more than 300 specialists in this field, but has been losing many of them because they retire, leave the country in search of better job options and even train here, but they do their career abroad.

“We got to have 300 cardiologists. The ones we have now are not enough and there are municipalities on the island that do not have a nearby cardiologist. Many finish their specialty and leave. They are going to leave because the working conditions on the island for doctors they look a lot like the poor conditions of nurses, therapists, or emergency medical and pharmacy employees,” she said.

“The average age of cardiologists on the island is between 55 and 58 years old, because many young people leave. There were 10 cardiovascular surgeons when I started working at the San Juan Cardiovascular Center and now there are 10 throughout Puerto Rico. There is only one cardiothoracic surgeon for adults and one pediatric”, he asserted.

Devarie recalled, for the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, that heart conditions are the main cause of death on the island, since many of the patients simply do not follow the instructions of their doctors and a large number of them live in situations of stress that aggravate your condition.

“We live in times of stress that can cause heart attacks and we have people working two or more jobs and that’s not healthy. Life can’t be all work. You have to exercise, go to a movie, go to a park,” he said. the doctor when referring to the case of a teacher who also worked as a security guard and lost his life in a traffic accident in Cataño.

Devarie argued that due to economic pressures there is an important part of the working class that holds more than one job, eats unhealthily and possibly smokes.