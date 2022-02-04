If you have any pending legal matter, doubt or complaint about a financial institution, product or service, but you don’t know how to resolve it, this information will surely help you since the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Financial Services Users (Condusef) offers free legal defense

For example, if a bank is demanding the payment of a credit card debt that you consider unfair, if your insurer does not want to pay the policy you contracted with them, among other cases, you can resort to the Condusef.

Problems with the bank? Request free legal defense from the Condusef. Photo: Reform



Steps and requirements to apply

One of the advantages is that the request for this service is free of charge and all you have to do is send an email. We tell you what are the requirements and steps that you must follow to request it, take note.

According to Condusef, due to the effects caused by Covid-19, the request for legal defense must be made online. The interested party must send an email to solicitation.def@condusef.gob.mx with and attach the following documents in PDF format:

The “defense request” form, which is available on this website, must be filled out and signed.

official identification

curp

Proof of address.

Proof of income.

Response to your request for an Opinion.

When you have sent your request, you can follow up through the email account to which you sent your documents, you only have to specify your full name and the file number that you have been provided.

Finally, it is important that you take into account that the application for the legal defense of the Condusef is free, but the expenses generated during the trial are borne by the applicant.

For this reason, if you have any questions or complaints about a financial institution, product or service, you can approach the Condusef so that they can provide you with the necessary advice. Remember that this is an effective organization for the protection and defense of the interests and rights of users before financial institutions.

If you have any questions, you can call 01 800 999 8080 or visit their official website, as well as their social networks, Twitter and Facebook for any clarification.

