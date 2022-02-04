Price of the dollar today February 4, peso begins to fall

Today, Friday, February 4, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.6625 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso ended yesterday Thursday at 20.5757 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the Mexican peso opened the last session of the week with a drop in the exchange rate while in the energy market, the price of a barrel of WTI oil increases to levels not seen since 2014.

It also associates the decline in the local currency with the published results of the agricultural payroll in EU, which is positive and has a positive impact on the country despite the fact that it makes investors think that the Federal Reserve could intensify the process of normalizing its monetary policy in that economy.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.5757 – Sell: $20.5757

: Buy $20.5757 – Sell: $20.5757 HSBC : Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $20.80

: Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $20.80 Banamex : Buy: $19.94 – Sell: $21.09

: Buy: $19.94 – Sell: $21.09 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.92 – Sale: $20.81

Purchase: $19.92 – Sale: $20.81 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $21.50

Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $21.50 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30 Monex: Buy: $20.29 – Sell: $21.29

Buy: $20.29 – Sell: $21.29 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $20.34 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10 Santander: Buy: $19.62 – Sell: $21.14

Buy: $19.62 – Sell: $21.14 Exchange: Purchase: $20.1571 – Sale: $21.1676

Purchase: $20.1571 – Sale: $21.1676 Banregio: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $21.40

As for the bitcoin, at the moment it is at 37,742.6 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euro, it is quoted at $23.65 pesos, for $27.95 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

