Price of the dollar today February 3, peso breaks favorable streak

Today, Thursday, February 3, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.5921 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso fell 3.4 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.5757 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated slightly.

After three sessions of gains, finally the Mexican peso lost ground against the US dollar in the foreign exchange market, following the line of other currencies after the day in EU It will close with losses in the technology sector and a trend towards higher reference rates will lead investors to keep their distance from emerging currencies such as the local currency.

In the Mexican context, the economist Gabriela Siller highlights a fall in the Consumer Confidence during the month of January to 43.42 points, representing the lowest point since the month of August 2021.

Related to the economic effects of the dispersion of Omicronthis decline is the second in a row for this indicator, as well as for the five components that make it up, which had not been recorded since March and April 2019.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.5757 – Sell: $20.5757

: Buy $20.5757 – Sell: $20.5757 HSBC : Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $20.80

: Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $20.80 Banamex : Buy: $19.94 – Sell: $21.09

: Buy: $19.94 – Sell: $21.09 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.96 – Sale: $20.84

Purchase: $19.96 – Sale: $20.84 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $21.50

Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $21.50 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $21.30 Monex: Buy: $20.21 – Sell: $21.21

Buy: $20.21 – Sell: $21.21 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.39

Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.39 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10

Purchase: $20.10 – Sale: $21.10 Santander: Buy: $19.66 – Sell: $21.17

Buy: $19.66 – Sell: $21.17 Exchange: Purchase: $20.0939 – Sale: $21.1044

Purchase: $20.0939 – Sale: $21.1044 Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $21.30

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 36,422.7 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.54 pesos, for $27.99 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

