price, features, release date

One of the first Macs to embrace the arrival of Apple Silicon was the Mac mini, but in a somewhat peculiar way. The design of the computer has not changed despite the fact that the internal electronics require much less space, making it clear that a future redesign of this Mac mini 2022 can be much smaller.

When will that redesign arrive? Well, we don’t know, but there are already some indications about him and he could appear by surprise at any time this year. So let’s collect Everything we know about this redesigned Mac mini In one single place.

What design will the new Mac mini 2022 have?

About the design we only have one clue: the renders that you can see in the image above and the header, and that show a smaller Mac mini and a power connector inherited from the iMac with the M1 chip.

Although its dimensions are smaller, we would continue with a general rectangular shape, and with the power button located on the back.

What features will the new Mac mini have?





in their own renders from Prosser we can see that the Mac mini would retain many of the ports that the current model carries, including HDMI output and one or two classic USB-A ports. We would also have a gigabit ethernet port and up to four USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, which would double the current number.

The biggest doubt is in the chips: the current generation of the Mac mini has an M1 chip, and depending on the moment of presentation, that new model could have that same M1 in a base model or an M2 as expected with the next MacBook Air. Higher-end configurations could also have an M1 Pro or even an M1 Max chip, considering those are chips that fit perfectly in a MacBook Pro. It all depends on Apple’s vision for its smallest desktop.

How much will the new Mac mini cost?

Again, it depends on what approach Apple wants to take with the new model. But if you want to retain its popularity as a cheap after-dinner, we could have a price like the current one of 799 euros or perhaps something higher than €899 (it usually happens with redesigns). The highest configurations can easily reach 2,000 euros or more, depending on the storage and power of the chip we choose.

I do not rule out that the current model with the M1 chip is still on sale with some kind of discount, as an even cheaper option. And of course it would still be a good computer given the power of that chip.

What release date will the new Mac mini have?

Another point where the unknown is very wide. For the moment no one dares to predict a fixed release date of the new generation Mac mini, and we could see it either in a spring event during March or even in November. Mark Gurman only says “a few months.” So there’s a good chance we’ll see the new Mac mini in 2022, though who knows if it’s finally pushed back to 2023. There just aren’t enough leaks to make a firm bet, and rumors are limited to saying it’s in the works.