Premieres with the air of a prize in Movistar +

February arrives at Movistar + with a good handful of premieres that are eligible to win several awards at the Goya such as Maixabel or Mediterráneo.

maixabel

Nominated for 14 Goya Awards 2022, eight Feroz and countless other awards, maixabel is the true story of the widow of the socialist politician Juan Mari Jáuregui (assassinated by ETA with a shot to the neck in July 2000), Maixabel Lasa, who, despite her doubts and the immense pain she still feels for the death of her husband agrees to meet face to face with the people who ended the life of his partner since he was 16 years old.

With Icíar Bollaín directing and Blanca Portillo and Luis Tosar in the roles of Maixabel and ETA member Ibon Etxezarreta, the film addresses, in Bollaín’s words, “the consequences and the human cost of violence, especially for those who suffer it , but also for those who exercise it and for the entire society that houses it.

Mediterranean

One of the great favorites at the Goya 2022, for which it has accumulated seven nominations: film, actor (Eduard Fernández), photography, music, song, effects and production. Starring Fernández, Dani Rovira, Anna Castillo, Sergi López, Àlex Monner and Melika Foroutan, Mediterráneo narrates the complex journey that two lifeguards from Badalona, ​​Óscar Camps and Gerard Canals, undertake in September 2015, after seeing the terrible photograph of little Aylan Kurdi lying lifeless on the shores of the Mediterranean.

Shot after more than four years of documentation in which the producers and director worked side by side with the Open Arms team, the film shows the unsung heroes of that NGO and their fight against deaths at sea. More than 1,000 extras, the vast majority refugees from the camps in Greece, are also part of the cast of Mediterráneo.

girls

The funniest, most spontaneous and nonjudgmental Spanish film of 2021 is this traditional comedy about friendship, starring Vicky Luengo, Carolina Yuste, Elisabet Casanovas and Ángela Cervantes.

It starts by presenting a universe of frivolity and posture, where the young and enthusiastic Marta fights to gain a foothold in the photography sector, only suitable for chic people, rich children and Pitiminí artists. Unfortunately, however, her dream is interrupted and she returns to her humble neighborhood much sooner than expected. There, she will be reunited with her best friends from all her life, young women with aspirations as far removed from hers as possible.

Josephine

Javier Marco, winner of the Goya for best short in 2021 for A la cara, makes his debut as a feature film director with this tender, intimate, simple, sad and charming film that “talks about the meeting of two human beings in need of love, affection and company, a shoulder to laugh or cry on.

Starring Emma Suárez and Roberto Álamo, it follows Juan, an introverted prison officer who meets Berta on the bus that takes him to work. Berta goes to the prison every Sunday to visit her son. One day, Juan manages to talk to Berta on the bus… and surprises himself by pretending to be the father of a prisoner: the fictitious Josefina.

Weather

The most disturbing M. Night Shyamalan (The sixth Sense) returns to the big screen again in this intense psychological horror thriller adapted from the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre-Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters. Almost all the action of Time takes place on a beach (as idyllic as it is infernal) where a variety of characters go on the recommendation of the manager of the resort where they have gone on vacation. The place (which, by the way, in the graphic novel is represented as the Asturian beach of Gulpiyuri) soon begins to show strange effects on visitors.

blood issue

Matt Damon stars in this dramatic thriller about a father trying to save his daughter from a murder conviction in a country whose rules and language he doesn’t know. Damon plays Bill Baker, an unemployed American who constantly travels to Marseille to see his daughter, who has been convicted of murder. The girl, who has already been in jail for five years, is convinced that there is new evidence that could exculpate her and, given the lawyer’s refusal to investigate the fact, Bill will be the one to do it.

Directed and co-written by Tom McCarthy, it is a film that, in McCarthy’s words, “addresses our longing to be loved and needed”, “a story of liberation that shakes the shackles of shame and guilt that keep us rooted in one place”.

dreaming horse

A moving, funny and captivating film feel good (the kind that makes you feel good) based on the true story of a community that came together to make an unlikely racehorse a champion. Set in the beautiful countryside of Wales and starring Toni Collette, Dreaming Horse sets aside the drama of other films about the pursuit of sporting triumph to tell an endearing story of friendship and the pursuit of dreams.

The theft of the century

A single robbery… but very ambitious. Reality is stranger than fiction in this comedic thriller about the most surreal heist in Argentine history: the 2006 robbery of Banco Río at the hands of amateur criminals armed with toy guns. The film, starring the fabulous Guillermo Francella and Diego Peretti, places the action in January 2005. A professor named Fernando plans to hit a bank. To get it and not die trying, he enlists the help of Mario, a veteran swindler who works alone. Soon, the duo gets down to business…