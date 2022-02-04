Possible new treatment for migraines

Nearly two-thirds of those who experienced pain relief were pain-free 24 hours after treatment.

The device works by stimulating the nerves in the back of the arm around the triceps.

When we have migraine headache we generally avoid phones, however it was recently learned that one treatment did not invasive for episodic migraines can change that.

It is a smartphone-enabled device, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in early 2021, that uses technology to trick the brain into releasing the neurotransmitters serotonin and norepinephrine that can help relieve migraine pain.

The device works by stimulating the nerves in the back of the arm around the triceps. “Those nerve fibers transmit information to the brainstem [para que pueda] work its magic and use the brain’s own natural mechanisms to reduce pain,” says Brian M. Grosberg, MD, director of the Headache Center at Hartford Healthcare’s Ayer Neuroscience Institute, West Hartford, Connecticut.

These mechanisms are like a bait and switch for the brain, says Britany Klenofsky, MD, assistant professor of neurology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, N.Y. “You’re trying to stimulate the pain elsewhere [del cuerpo] to tell the brain to protect itself and release [el neurotransmisor] serotonin,” he says. “You do this by placing the device on your arm, an area that is away from the head where the pain is actively occurring, turning the device on and increasing the stimulation to an almost painful stimulus.”

The device is currently approved for adolescents and adults and can be used for both episodic and chronic migraines. Efficacy-wise, the device provides as good relief as a class of drugs used common, triptans. About 37% of people with episodic migraine achieved a complete absence of pain 2 hours after your treatment. Also, about two-thirds of people reported pain relief after 2 hours, which which is a better success than the one people find with many prescription and over-the-counter medications.

A separate study also looked at acute treatment for chronic migraine sufferers and found that nearly 60% of people using the device found relief and 21% said they were pain-free after 2 hours. Nearly two-thirds of those who experienced pain relief were pain-free 24 hours after treatment.