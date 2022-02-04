Possible alignment of Mexico to face Panama

The Mexican National Team will face Panama tonight at the Azteca Stadium, in a match that means more than the three points since El Tri would be playing his direct qualification to the Qatar World Cup since, if he lost, he would bewill be moved to the position of the international playoff.

Follow the match between Mexico and Panama for Concacaf Qualifiers live

For this duel at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, Gerardo Martino will have to put on the field the best he has, starting in goal with Guillermo Ochoa. In defense would be César Montes, Jesús Gallardo, Edson Álvarez and Gerardo Arteaga.

Goalkeeper: William Ochoa

defenses: Julian Araujo, Cesar Montes, Nestor Araujo and Gerardo Arteaga

Media: Carlos Rodriguez, Andres Guardado, Erick Gutierrez

strikers: Raul Jimenez, Jesus Corona and Hirving Lozano

Tata would put Carlos Rodríguez, Andrés Guardado and Erick Gutiérrez in the midfield. For its part, Raúl Jiménez will return up front and they will accompany ‘Tecatito’ and Lozano.



With this, Mexico receives Panama in the Azteca and although it is the strength of the Tri, the Panamanians are not intimidated in this building, so it will be a match in which both fight for a direct qualifying position for the World Cup.