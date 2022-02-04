Phil Spencer to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the 25th DICE Awards

Todd Howard, director and producer of Bethesda, will be the one who will present the award during the event.

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) has just announced that phil spencer, CEO of Xbox, will receive the lifetime achievement award (Lifetime Achievement Award) during the DICE Awards ceremony in its 25th edition. The event will take place in Las Vegas next February 24th, and it will be the same Todd Howard, director and producer of Bethesda, who will present Spencer’s award.

We can’t wait to celebrate Spencer’s journeymeggan scavio“Phil Spencer was named CEO of Microsoft Gaming in January 2022 and has worked in technology and entertainment for more than 30 years“, Say the words of the official statement. “Since joining Microsoft in 1998, Spencer has held numerous roles within the company, including vice president, head of Xbox and general manager.”

meggan scavio, president of the AIAS, mentioned that Phil Spencer has shown passion and leadership throughout his career. “He is responsible for countless initiatives shocking stories that have spanned the entire video game industry,” said Scavio. “We look forward to celebrating Spencer’s significant impact on video game history.”

What is the lifetime achievement award? It is an honor reserved solely for individuals whose achievements have spread throughout multiple disciplines throughout a long career in the industry. “Those who receive it are usually individuals distinguished by their leadership in business,” the official statement mentions. “These people have brought about significant and positive changes throughout the industry.”

we have seen other members Industry icons receiving this award, such as the considered father of the Nintendo Wii. As for Spencer, we last heard from him when he expressed his desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation, following Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard a few weeks ago.

