PEP GUARDIOLA SPOKEN: What is Manchester City’s plan with Julián Álvarez?

Once Julián Álvarez’s signing for Manchester City was made official, Pep Guardiola was now able to talk about the talented Argentine attacker.

He did not delve too deeply, but said he was happy with the work of his board, who managed to recruit one of the most promising young players in the world.

That yes, although The spider He could have joined from this winter window, the decision was that he remain in River Plate for 6 more months. And when the 2021/22 season ends, they will define the next step.

Perhaps the 2022/23 campaign will be his first as a member of the squad sky blue, or perhaps they consider that the best thing for their progression is to leave on loan to a temporary destination (remember that he signed a contract for 5.5 seasons).

PEP GUARDIOLA TALKED ABOUT JULIÁN ÁLVAREZ

“Congratulations to Manchester City. Of course, Manchester City works for the present and, of course, for the future, the immediate future. He’s a player that could be with us right now, but I have enough players at that position and I don’t like having a lot of players at multiple positions. The best thing is that he stays at River Plate, where he is developing incredibly well with Marcelo Gallardo and his teammates. In the next preseason he will be with us and then I will decide what to do. In preseason the templates move. I, personally, am pleased to have this young player for the next few years.”

Undefeated Data. Julián Álvarez closed the year 2021 with 19 goals and 7 assists in his last 16 games played with River Plate. Tremendous.

Did you know…? Julián Álvarez was recognized as the Best Player in America in 2021. He surpassed Gabigol, Gustavo Gómez and Hulk in the votes.