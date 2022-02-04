Pedro D’Aguillón Jr, dubbing actor, died

For the second time this week, the world of dubbing gives us bad news, because this Thursday afternoon the death of the actor was announced. Pedro D’Aguillon Jr.at 74 years old.

The news was communicated through social networks, where acquaintances and relatives of the announcer communicated his death. Let us remember that this news is released one day after the death of the voice actress Mónica Villaseñor.

Mexican dubbing celebrities fire Pedro D’Aguillón Jr.

One of the first to share the news was the actor Lalo Garza, who, through his official Twitter account, lamented the news of his friend and partner.

Now, please… I can’t take it anymore, now Pedrito… Dubbing is going through a very dark time. Another great dubbing has just left us. Turn high, Pedro D’Aguillón

After this unexpected news, several friends and colleagues spoke about it, as did René García, who was his partner for many years in different animated series.

We regret to communicate the sensitive death of the Great Artist: Pedro D’Aguillon Jr. Actor, Announcer and professional of the voice of #MexicanDubbing with almost 50 years of artistic career.

Here are some characters that will be his great legacy, RIP pic.twitter.com/qyEBkKIrF8 – Mexican dubbing (@ytadobmex) February 3, 2022

With a crushed heart. I’m still in shock. Don Peter dear, we will miss him very much

On the other hand, the official Mexican Dubbing account confirmed the unfortunate loss and offered a few words in honor of

Pedro D'Aguillon Jr.

Pedro D’Aguillon Jr.



We regret to communicate the sensitive death of the Great Artist: Pedro D’Aguillón Jr. Actor, Announcer and voice professional of #MexicanDubbing with almost 50 years of artistic career. Here are some characters that will be his great legacy, RIP

Who was Pedro D’Aguillón Jr.?

the voice actor, Pedro D’Aguillon Jr.was born on November 22, 1947 in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Throughout his career he was director, announcer and one of the most recognized dubbing actors in Mexico, with a career full of triumphs for almost thirty years.

Who were Pedro D’Aguillón Jr.’s most famous characters?

Among the most outstanding characters in the career of Pedro D’Aguillon jr. they find each other: Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Hell Street, Dan Aykroyd, and Willy Tanner in ALF, Oognway from Kung Fu Panda 3, Sylvester Stallone in Rambo, Ceasar Flickerman in The Hunger Games, Captain Tucker in I Pronounce You Husband and… Larry and Sid Garner in What Happened Yesterday?, just to name a few.