Pair of players suffer hypothermia in match between USA and Honduras

The climate, like the fans, also plays in soccer and as an example is the hypothermia suffered by the Honduran players Romell Quito Y Luis Lopez in the game they lost 3-0 to the United States.















North Americans and Hondurans met on day 11 of the Concacaf Octagon at Allianz Field in Minnesota at a temperature between -20 and -15 centigrade.

Both striker Quioto and goalkeeper ‘Buba’ López started the match as starters, but they did not take the field after the half-time break.

Reporter Grant Wahl reported that both Hondurans suffered from hypothermia and were therefore replaced. Hours later, the Honduran National Team confirmed on Twitter that its players did not return due to weather conditions.

Two Honduran players treated for hypothermia and had to come out of the game. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) February 3, 2022

OFFICIAL || Two (2) players of the National team did not return to the second half of the eliminatory game against #USES due to the extreme weather conditions that prevail in the stadium #AllianzField. – Honduran National Team (@FenafuthOrg) February 3, 2022

Hernan Dario ‘Bolillo’ Gomez, the coach of Honduras, had previously criticized the USA for playing in such cold weather to undermine their rival. “It’s not normal, it’s inconceivable that someone powerful in every way brings you here to play a game and get a result.”