Oswaldo’s mockery of Memo Ochoa: this is how their rivalry arose. VIDEO

William Ochoa Y Oswaldo Sanchez have been involved in launching a series of hints in recent months, including today’s analyst of TUDNrecently confessed that the goalkeeper of Tri and America does not speak to him since 2010.

The incident that marked his estrangement between the two is more than clear: a match between Mexico and North Korea celebrated on Keep, where Memo Ochoa made a blunder which ended with a goal against El Tri.

This action was used by Oswaldo Sanchez, who at that time was a goalkeeper Santos Laguna and was in one of the boxes of the building, since the current TUDN analyst, got up from his seat and pretended he was going to enter the field of play, apparently to replace Ochoa for his failure against the North Koreans.

The action of Oswaldo Sanchez was picked up by the signal Aztec TV, which caused him to turn all of Mexico upside down, especially to what Guillermo Ochoa was in the eye of the hurricane for its terrible failure; even, said blunder would add up so that months later Ochoa was relegated to the bench at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, because unexpectedly the Perez Rabbit seized the Aztec bow.

The hints between Oswaldo and Ochoa

Last Wednesday, after the victory of Mexico against Panama, Memo Ochoa gave an interview to TUDN where he commented: “Now it turns out that all the games are easy, winning away is easy for everyone and things are not like that, you know the people who work with you (TUDN), sometimes they forget what they experienced here And how did they spend it here? Ochoa.

But nevertheless, Oswaldo Sánchez did not remain silent and immediately responded to the criticism of Memo Ochoa: “Now, there is a reality, the first disastrous half and it must be said, Although it hurts many players, we are here to analyze and not to cheer. We also suffer from time to time, we have the experience of having been World Cup players, but we are not here to cheer unnecessarily, we have to be demanding when things don’t work out. When you are a player you feel attacked”, the TUDN analyst reverted.