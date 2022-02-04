“Only the casino equals the adrenaline of the field”

Nicklas Bendtner he was one of the last great talents in Danish football. The striker was recruited by Arsene Wenger when he was still a youth Kjovenhavns and took him to the lower categories of Arsenal.

After a loan in the Championship with Birmingham, Nicklas had good seasons with Arsenal with 15 and 12 goals respectively, but the injuries ended up weighing him down. Back and forth between London, Sunderland and even Juventus to pass through Wolfsburg, Nottingham Forest and Rosenborg until hanging up his boots in 2018.

With an appreciable talent but marked by different ailments and a different character, Bendtner went on to become a cult player. Idol not only for football reasons and even for the occasional joke.

Alcohol, partying, certain problems with the law and also a complicated relationship with gambling. As he admits in an interview with the BBC, the Dane had a bad night at the casino, but this was the only place where he found the same emotion as on the green.

Enlarge Arsene Wenger and Nicklas Bendtner, during an Arsenal training session. Ian Kington AFP

“I had a lot of injuries on the field, I couldn’t find the adrenaline I needed, the one that can only give you play in front of 60 thousand people. There was nothing remotely comparable. The only time I felt so competitive was when I went to the casino. The more you play, the higher the adrenaline will be. I once lost 400,000 pounds, but I managed to recover and at the end of the night I had only lost 20,000 ″, he admits.

Lesson learned

The experience of seeing himself with 400,000 pounds less, yes, marked him. “It was a terrible situation and when I got back to the hotel and then home I thought about it a lot and realized it was the end of my game nights. He didn’t want to be just another footballer who had lost all his money because he didn’t know how to use his brain”, sentence. A ‘blow’ that served him to learn and that cost him almost half a million euros.