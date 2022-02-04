One more, the commentator that TUDN would force to apologize for his criticism of the Tri

Oswaldo Sánchez could have problems due to criticism of El Tri after Guillermo Ochoa’s complaint.

February 03, 2022 11:28 a.m.

The atmosphere inside the Mexican team It reflects the tension generated by the bad moment that the team is experiencing in football, and the criticism from the main sports commentators has not been long in coming.

More news from the Mexican National Team:

Martino is just a puppet, the three scholarship holders that Televisa makes headlines in the Tri

After TUDN commentators were forced to apologize for criticizing America, something similar could now happen with Oswaldo Sanchez, who works for the television station and who said that they were not there to cheer on El Tri.

This arose from the declarations of William Ochoa, who threw a forceful message against Oswaldo Sanchez saying that former players who work at TUDN have forgotten how difficult it is to win the knockout matches.

Why would Oswaldo Sánchez be forced to apologize?

William Ochoa would be one of the most protected players both by Gerardo Martino as well as by Televisa, owner of the broadcasting rights of the Tri matches in Mexico, so it would be practically untouchable, but Oswaldo he would show the personality that he has always been known for and would not accept to offer apologies.

More news from the Mexican National Team:

The anger that Televisa censored, which shows that Martino has to leave the Tri