On Thursdays, a miracle… or when the ‘homemade’ saved Pedro Sánchez

Rocky Balboa He was a poor bastard: nobody trusted him and in the end he rang the bell, but not before taking a good somanta of pretend slaps in the ring. Sylvester Stallone He put face and body to the long-suffering boxer on the big screen, where the plot of the main film and its ‘sequels’ was always the same: suffer and receive blows to, in the end, end up winning pyrrhically. It could be said that Rocky was lucky… or a flower saves the part, where the back loses its chaste name.

Pedro Sanchez He bears a certain resemblance to the legendary action film actor. The socialist has made himself, triumphing, sinking in the mud and rising from its ashes. This Thursday was a miracle Thursday, at least for the President of the Government, to whom a unheard carom in Spanish politics allowed him to carry out the labor reform despite the fact that two disobedient deputies with the discipline of the Union of the Navarrese People (UPN) they voted ‘no’ against all odds. When all was lost for the Executive, Alberto Caseroa PP deputy whom they know in Cáceres, voted ‘yes’ electronically by mistake, allowing the random approval of the text which, incidentally, has torpedoed the foundations of the investiture bloc.

Must go back to the ‘tamayazo’ to find something minimal similar to the ‘homemade’ experienced in the Congress of Deputies. In its day, the absence of two Madrid deputies from the PSOE ended up giving the regional presidency to Hope Aguirrerelegating the abysses to the historical rafael simancas, which could have been and was not because of those things that life has. If the breakdown had not taken place in the Madrid Assembly, it is possible that even the future of national politics would have changed due to the weight of the autonomous community -as is being confirmed in the case of Isabel Diaz Ayuso– on the match board.

Sánchez uses his blue suit as Manolete to fight in Congress, in Europe and wherever they put him. His political ‘tasks’ give good proof of this

What has been said: Sánchez is lucky, although it must be recognized that, sometimes, he works hard enough. This Thursday, his never sufficiently revered guardian angel rescued him from the mud again. As if that were not enough, the brown with the investiture partners (EH Bildu, ERC…) has been charged to the debit of the account of Yolanda Diazwho was the one who tried convince the independence formations of the benefits of the labor reform to support the project, their project, in short, obtaining cucurbits (common, pumpkins) in return. The splash in the puddle has been suffered by Díaz with a certain complacency of the president, who has been better than good that the purple leader was left hanging from the brushasserting the popular saying “what happens, is convenient”.

Sánchez is somewhat hieratic but uses his blue suit like Manolete to bullfighting in the hall in Congress, in Europe and in the poster that they put on it and go out cutting off impossible ears. His political ‘tasks’ give proof of this: entered the fluke congress replacing Pedro Solbes; he took advantage of the resignation of Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba to rise inexplicably in the general secretariat of the PSOE; he failed in his first investiture process; he left the lower house by being ousted by his own party; he came back reinvested as Socialist ‘capo’ after knocking down Susana Díaz in primaries, his ‘black beast’; he sent home Mariano Rajoy with a motion of censure, taking advantage of the gale of corruption of the PP; he weathered (and weathers) a pandemic with unusual improvisation; he ‘punctured’ vaccines galore; boxed up a pasture of european funds; he doesn’t mess up his hair or cut his ponytail in the face of economic forecasts that question him… For those who like bullfighting, which is not the case, they will think that Manolete was a vulgar briefcase given the wasp waist of the socialist president…

After the political scandal, from the PP all the machinery was activated to justify the ‘homemade’ and denounce a tongo that will accompany us for a long, long time. It is dramatic to live a scary movie like this, as is the situation of instability in which it enters a legislature in which prisoners will no longer be taken. Those of Pablo Casado are out of their minds and it will be necessary to see if they can Prove your rigging theory on demand; the PP has thrown itself into the bush and the conflict can only increase: if there has been a ‘trick’, for that very reason, and if not, out of sheer anger and impotence. Married is more of a sparring partner with just the right luck than a boxer unlike the tenant of La Moncloa who, if he buys the Lottery, it is his turn.

Thursday’s earthquake only took the color from Sánchez’s skin in that moment of uncertainty when Batet He got confused reading the result of the controversial vote, which made him believe for a moment that the reform had been sent to the recycling bin… But, of course, it was just a scare that Sánchez dodged with a chest pass that opened wide open the main door of Las Ventas on Carrera de San Jerónimo, where the guards are lions instead of morlacos. The president, on the shoulders, and the vice president, ‘wounded’. Why should the king die if he can sacrifice himself to a vassal?