Olympic Games: this was the spectacular opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 (and the parade of athletes from Latin America)

2 hours

image source, Getty Images

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics were officially opened this Friday morning (Friday night in Beijing) in a ceremony that included delegations from eight Latin American countries.

image source, Reuters

The site chosen for the party was the Beijing National Stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest.

image source, Getty Images

“Together for a shared future” was the motto chosen by the organization and with which the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, declared the Games opened without too many political figures accompanying him, after a diplomatic boycott led by the United States due to accusations of human rights violations in the Xinjiang region.

image source, Reuters

From Latin America, the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, and that of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, attended.

image source, EPA

The most prominent world leaders who were at the ceremony were the Russian president, Vladimir Putin; the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and the Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

image source, Reuters Caption, Xi Jinping and his wife presided over the ceremony.

image source, EPA Caption, Putin was the highest-profile president at the ceremony.

In China’s response to the boycott, one of the athletes charged with lighting the cauldron was Dinigeer Yilamujiang, from Xinjiang’s Uyghur minority.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Chinese athletes Dinigeer Yilamujiang and Zhao Jiawen were in charge of carrying the Olympic torch and lighting the cauldron.

Of the 91 nations and regions participating in the XXIV edition of the Winter Olympic Games, the eight from Latin America are Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru.

image source, EPA

Argentina he attended the games with six athletes: Francesa Baruzzi and Tomás Birkner (alpine skiing); Nahiara Díaz and Franco Dal Farra (cross-country skiing), and Verónica Ravenna (sledge) and Victoria Rodríguez (speed skating).

image source, Getty Images Caption, Francesca Baruzzi and Franco Dal Farra waved the Argentine flag at the National Stadium in Beijing.

bolivia it has two representatives: Simon Breitfuss (alpine skiing) and Timo Gronlund (cross-country skiing).

image source, Getty Images Caption, Simon Breitfuss, an Austrian nationalized Bolivian, carried the flag of his country.

Brazil he attended with ten athletes: Edson Luques Bindilatti, Erick Viana, Edson Martins and Rafael Souza da Silva (bobsleigh); Eduarda Ribera and Manex Silva (cross-country skiing), Sabrina Cass (acrobatic skiing), Michel Macedo (alpine skiing), Jaqueline Mourão, and Nicole Silveira (skeleton).

image source, Getty Images Caption, Jaqueline Mourão (left) and Edson Luques Bindilatti (right) hold the Brazilian flag.

The team of chili it is made up of Emilia Aramburo and Henrik von Appen (alpine skiing); Yonathan Fernández (cross-country skiing) and Dominique Ohaco (acrobatic skiing).

image source, Getty Images Caption, Henrik von Appen and Dominique Ohaco led the entry of the Chilean team.

Colombia has three athletes in this edition of the winter games: Laura Gómez (speed skating), Michael Poettoz (alpine skiing) and Carlos Quintana (cross-country skiing).

image source, Getty Images Caption, Carlos Quintana and Laura Gómez shared the responsibility of entering the stadium with the Colombian flag.

Ecuador This time he took an athlete, Sarah Escobar, who competes in alpine skiing.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Sarah Escobar, the only representative from Ecuador, carried the flag of her country.

Mexico brought four athletes to Beijing 2022: Donovan Carrillo (figure skating); Rodolfo Dickson and Sarah Schleper (alpine skiing) and Jonathan Soto (cross-country skiing).

image source, Getty Images

The representative of Peru is Ornella Oettl, who competes in alpine skiing.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Ornella Oettl carried the flag of Peru.

The largest delegations in this edition of the Winter Olympics are from United States (with 224 athletes), Canada (217), the CI omitted ORlympic Ruse (214) and China (173).

image source, Getty Images Caption, The United States has the largest team in Beijing 2022.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Team Canada competes in 14 disciplines.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Russian delegation is presented at the games as ROC (for its acronym in English for the Russian Olympic Committee) after the sanctions imposed in 2020 for doping of athletes.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The hosts have one of the biggest teams in this edition of winter games.

image source, EPA