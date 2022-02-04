Olympic Games: this was the spectacular opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 (and the parade of athletes from Latin America)

Lights and images of buildings were projected onto the stadium floor during the opening ceremony.

image source, Getty Images

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics were officially opened this Friday morning (Friday night in Beijing) in a ceremony that included delegations from eight Latin American countries.

image source, Reuters

The site chosen for the party was the Beijing National Stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest.

image source, Getty Images

“Together for a shared future” was the motto chosen by the organization and with which the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, declared the Games opened without too many political figures accompanying him, after a diplomatic boycott led by the United States due to accusations of human rights violations in the Xinjiang region.

image source, Reuters

From Latin America, the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, and that of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, attended.

