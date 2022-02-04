Olivia Rodrigo is named Woman of the Year by Billboard

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It took only one album for singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo to earn Billboard’s Woman of the Year title, putting her in the same company as Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

The former teen actress-turned-pop star will be honored as 2022 Woman of the Year at Billboard’s Women in Music Awards on March 2. Previous honorees also include Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Karol G.

Rodrigo was the biggest breakout star of 2021 with his debut album, which broke chart records and received awards and nominations. Rodrigo’s exploration of heartbreak, jealousy, and insecurity on “SOUR” broke records on streaming services and landed all 11 songs in the top 30 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, the first female artist to accomplish the feat. .

“Olivia’s journey to stardom is the stuff of a pop music legend,” Hannah Karp, Billboard’s managing editor, said in a statement. “Her talent as both a storyteller and a songwriter for herself has made Olivia one of the most authentic and exciting new artists to emerge on the scene in years.”

Other Billboard Women in Music Award winners include Gabby Barrett, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Bonnie Raitt, Saweetie and Summer Walker.

The awards show will take place at the YouTube Theater in Hollywood Park in Los Angeles and will host Ciara. Fans will be able to purchase tickets for the first time this year at billboardwomeninmusic.com.