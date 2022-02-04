Now yes, every last detail of the Samsung Galaxy S22 has been leaked

the korean leaker Do-hyun Kim has been posting tons of press material about the new Samsung Galaxy S22s. At this point it seems impossible that Samsung can surprise us at the event on February 9.

Before I go over some of those leaks, a word of clarification: the tweets they came from have been removed due to a copyright claim, but their images are still available on this article from SamMobile.

Now yes, let’s gut the new Galaxy. According to slides purportedly coming from Samsung, the Galaxy S22 lineup consists of three models: the 6.1-inch S22, the 6.6-inch S22+, and the 6.8-inch S22 Ultra (no big deal). Galaxy S22 Note, as rumored).

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ would use FHD+ resolution AMOLED panels . The Galaxy S22 Ultra would use a resolution AMOLED panel QHD+.

Phones would carry the new chip Exynos 2200 Samsung 4nm or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 from Qualcomm, depending on the market. The cheapest ones would have 8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB storage options, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra would have 8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256/512 GB of storage. As for the battery, it would be 3700, 4500 or 5000 mAh, depending on whether you choose an S22, S22+ or S22 Ultra.

The S22 and S22+ would have a flat design with a similar camera module as last year. The S22 Ultra would have a new minimalist design, with curved screen and lenses integrated directly into the lid back of the phone. According to one of the slides, it’s the toughest Galaxy yet, with a stronger aluminum chassis and IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

The S22 Ultra would integrate the S Pen in a slot, as if it were a Note. The new stylus would have three times lower latency than the Note 20 Ultra.

As for the cameras. The S22 and S22+ would have a system of three rear cameras: 12 MP F2.2 Ultra Wide Angle + 50 MP F1.8 Wide Angle + 3x Telephoto 10MP F2.4. And a 10 MP F2.2 front camera. The S22 Ultra would have a system of four rear cameras: 12 MP F2.2 Ultra Wide Angle + 108 MP F1.8 Wide Angle + Teleob objective 3x of 1 0MP F2.4 + 10x telephoto 10MP F4.9. And a 40 MP F2.2 front camera.

Among other novelties, Samsung would have improved the SpaceZoom for make a digital zoom of up to 100x capable of generating “ultra-fine” detail.

According to Dohyun Kim, the phones will be available in black, white, green, and rose gold. It is rumored that they will cost the same as last year. $799 for the Galaxy S22. $999 for the Galaxy S22+. $1,199 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. About the prices we will leave doubts the next Wednesday, February 9.