Nominations and new content stand out in the entertainment industry

“Yellowstone”, “Dark Desire S2”, The Exorcism of God”, and candidates for the main awards are announced this month

New titles in terms of streaming and screen are added to the main catalogs and billboards in February, series that are renewed for new seasons such as Paramount’s “Yellowstone” and “Dark Desire” on Netflix. While in cinema “The exorcism of God” will bring the genre of horror and suspense.

Netflix’s “Dark Desire T2”, Maite Perroni and Alejandro Speitzer meet again along with their characters (Darío and Alma) in the continuation of the plot that will feature a surprising tragedy unleashing a new and disturbing game of mirrors and unexpected turns, which They will be in charge of Ariana Saavedra, who will play Julieta Lazcano, Darío’s fiancée. “My character is a tragedy, a woman with great enthusiasm. Protected by her father, but with a fatal destiny. She is sweet, intelligent, sensual and innocent ”, described the actress, who highlighted this new production represents a challenge, since in it she does her first nude, using harnesses and the first where she can be herself and her proposals are heard.

In a Mexican-American production, the film “The Exorcism of God” by director Alejandro Hidalgo hits theaters this February 17. Under the horror and suspense genre, the character of Peter Williams (Will Beinbrink) is presented, an American priest who works in a town in Mexico, is considered a saint by many local parishioners. However, due to a failed exorcism, he harbors a dark secret that will eat away at him until he gets the chance to face his own demon one last time. Mexican actors Iran Castillo, Juan Ignacio Aranda, Héctor Kotsifakis, María Antonieta Hidalgo, as well as actors Joseph Marcell and María Gabriela de la Faría also participate in the film.

For its part, the successful neo-western series, “Yellowstone”, returns for a fifth season, as announced by Paramount, which gave the green light to the project made up of actors Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes , Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, Wes Benty, Brecken Merrill, as well as Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly, who have been more recurring in the series.

Regarding the production of the fifth session, executive producer David C. Glasser stated: “We are honored to be able to bring another season of Yellowstone to the public. The continuous growth of the audience and the recent recognition of the guilds reinforces our commitment to continue providing innovative entertainment to audiences, “he said about the series that entertained more than 14 million people during the premiere of its last season.

Returning with the red platform, it presented the trailer and main art of the series “Ritmo Salvaje”, to be released on March 2. Greeicy Rendón and Paulina Dávila arrive to show their best steps and make the whole world free. Under the direction of the internationally renowned Simón Brand and the musical supervision of Santiago Uribe, Ritmo Salvaje is the story of Antonia and Karina, two dancers from diametrically opposite worlds who have in common their passion for dance. Antonia is a perfectionist and dances at the prestigious “El Royal” Academy, but now she has to reinvent her style to star in the play of her dreams.

The race towards the Oscar has been developing slowly, with productions, actors and actresses and directors who left their mark in 2021 thanks to their titles. As final predictions towards the Academy Award nominations, names like Lady Gaga and Will Smith sound for the acting categories, while titles like “Dune”, “Te power of the dog” by Jane Campion, “West Side Story” by the great Steven Spielberg and “Belfast” by Kenneth Branagh sound for the Best Picture category.

Ridley Scott’s “House Of Gucci” and “Parallel Mothers” by Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar are the favorites to give the names for the main histrionic categories, without neglecting titles like “Spencer” with Kristine Swart, “Don’t look up ” alongside Leonardo Di’Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence, “Licorice Pizza” with Alana Haim, “Tick, Tick…Boom!” with Andrew Garfiel, “King Richard: A Winning Family”, the tennis drama Serena Williams and Venus Williams with Will Smith, and “The Tragedy of Macbeth” with Denzel Washington.

For best adapted screenplay the films that are kept in the crosshairs are “Coda”, by Sian Heder, “The Lost Daughter”, by Maggie Gyllenhaal, “Passing”, Rebecca Hall”, “The power of the dog” with Jane Campion and ” West Side Story”, with the screenplay by Tony Kusher. In the animation category, “Ecanto”, by Walt Disney Pictures, “Flee”, “Luca”, by Pixar, “The Mitchells against the machines”, by Netflix and “Raya and the last dragon”, also stand out. from Walt Disney Pictures.

The Oscar nominations will be revealed on Tuesday, February 7 by actress Tracee Elis Ross and comedian Leslie Jordan, while the ceremony will take place on March 27.

On the other hand, the BAFTA awards revealed their nominees for their seventy-fifth edition, which is scheduled for March 13. The shortlist for Best Film includes the films “Belfast”, “Don’t look up”, “Dune”, “Liquorice Pizza”, “The Power of the Dog”. For Best British Film: “After Love”, “Ali & Ava”, “Belfast”, “Boiling Point”, “Cyrano”, “House of Gucci”, “Last Night in Soho”, “No Time to Die”, “Passing” and “Everybody talks about Jamie”.

In the Non-English Language Film category, the following stand out: “Drive my car”, by Teruhisa Yamamoto, “La mano de Dios”, by Paolo Sorrentino, “Madre Paralelas”, by Pedro Almodóvar, “Petite Maman”, by director Céline Sciamma and “The Worst Person in the World” by Joachim Trier and Thomas Robsahm.

For best director are: Aleem Kahn (After Love), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), Aydrey Diwan (Happening), Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Jane Camíon (The Power of the Dog) and Julia Ducournau (Titane) .

For leading actress, Lady Gaga (House Of Gucci), Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Emilia Jones (Coda), Renata Reinsve (The Worst Person In The World), Joanna Scanlan (After Love) and Tessa Thompson (Passing) stand out in the nominations. . While for Best Actor are: Adeel Akhtar (Ali & Ava), Mahershala Ali (Swan Song), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up), Stephen Graham (Boilin Point), Will Smith (King Richard).

The 75th British Academy Film Awards will take place on March 13, 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Comments