Nicole Kidman’s Apple TV+ Series ‘Roar’ Announces Premiere Date, Get Your First Look at the Star-Studded Series

Nicole Kidman’s black comedy anthology series for Apple TV+ now has an official premiere date. The streamer announced Friday that Roar, executive produced and starred by Kidman, will premiere all eight episodes globally on Friday, April 15 on Apple TV+. The thought-provoking female-driven series, created by GLOW’s Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, has a star-studded cast of award-winning actors.

Along with Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, winner of Emmy, Grammy and Tony awards; Issa Rae, a six-time Emmy Award nominee; Emmy Award winner Merritt Wever; SAG Award nominee Alison Brie; three-time Emmy Award nominee Betty Gilpin; and Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward. Based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, Roar “offers an insightful, moving, and at times hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today,” according to the streamer.

(Photo: Apple TV+)

“Featuring a unique blend of magical realism, familiar home and professional settings, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories reflect the dilemmas of everyday women in accessible yet surprising ways,” reads the show’s description. “The way they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resilience that exists within themselves and with all women.”

In each half-hour episode of the show, a different story will be told. Gilpin plays Amelia in her episode, a woman so strikingly beautiful that her husband builds her a shelf to sit on in their house, Deadline reports. Syal will play Anu, a woman stuck in a lackluster marriage who decides to return her husband to the store where she first bought him. Stewart will play Jane, a distraught teenager with a love of horses who sets out on a journey to avenge her father’s death. The stories of the other stars have yet to be revealed, but Apple TV+ released preview images on Friday of what’s in store for Kidman and Rae, among others.

(Photo: Apple TV+)

Kidman also executive produces the show with Per Saari and Emmy Award-winning Blossom Films, while Emmy Award-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss executive produce on behalf of Made Up Stories. Flahive and Mensch serve as executive producers and co-executive producers, while Ahern is an executive producer through Greenlight Go. and Theresa Park is an executive producer for Per Capita Productions. Roar is produced for Apple by Endeavor Content. Roar premieres Friday, April 15 on Apple TV+.