Neymar and Dani Álvez will participate in the Qatar-2022 World Cup

Leonardo “Uncle” Bacchi wants at all costs the ticket for the World Cup Qatar 2022 and for this he summoned this Friday seven players who won the Olympic gold in Tokyo, including striker Neymar and defender Dani Alves.

“Tite” announced the ready of those who will face the triple date of the play off South American to the World Cup in Qatar-2022.

In addition to Neymar and Alves Bruno Guimarães, Matheus Cunha, Guilherme Arana, Claudinho and Richarlison, winners of the gold medal in Tokyo.

The green and yellow games

The triple date will begin with Brazil’s duel against Chile in Santiago on September 2 for the ninth day of the qualifiers, and on the 5th of that month, Brazil will face Sao Paulo in the South American classic against Argentina.

Brazil will meet again with Messi’s Argentina, who last July defeated him at the Maracana in the Copa América-2021 final, and after the Argentine star left Barcelona to join the PSG squad in France, where he will play again with his friend Neymar.

On September 9, Brazil will close the tenth day of the South American tie in a match against Peru in Pernambuco (northeast).

The ‘Canarinha’ leads the South American qualifier for Qatar-2022 with a perfect score, with victories in the six games played thanks to the fact that the “Tite” team has looked superior to all the others.

The list of players

The Brazilian players are the following: Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool, ING), Ederson (Manchester City, ING), Weverton (Palmeiras).

Defenders: Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Danilo (Juventus, ITA), Alex Sandro (Juventus, ITA), Guilherme Arana (Atlético Mineiro), Eder Militao (Real Madrid, ESP), Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica, POR), Marquinhos ( Paris Saint Germain, FRA), Thiago Silva (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid, ESP), Bruno Guimaraes (Olympique de Lyon, FRA), Claudinho (Zenet, RUS), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool, ING), Fred (Manchester United, ING), Lucas Paquetá (Olympique de Lyon, FRA).

Forwards: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool, ING), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City, ING), Mateus Cunha (Hertha Berlim, ALE), Neymar (Paris Saint Germain, FRA), Raphinha (Leeds United, ING) , Richarlison (Everton, ING).