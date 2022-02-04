News: Steven Spielberg to direct David Lynch in ‘The Fabelmans’

The revered director of Twin Peaks Y blue velvet joins the cast of this autobiographical film by Spielberg as an actor.

The news surprised moviegoers: two of the most beloved filmmakers will be working together for the first time. Indeed, it was confirmed that David Lynch will join The Fabelmansthe next film by Steven Spielberg

Spielberg -who in recent days was in full Oscar campaign for his musical Love without barriers-West Side Story– has been completing the cast of The Fabelmanswhich will chronicle aspects of his life growing up in Arizona.

In addition to Lynch, they are already confirmed for The Fabelmans -which Universal Pictures will release this coming Thanksgiving weekend in the US (late November)- Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Julia Butters and the debut of Gabriel LaBelle.

Williams and Dano will play Spielberg’s parents, while Rogen will play his uncle, LaBelle will play Sammy, an aspiring filmmaker who will serve as Spielberg’s alter-ego, and Butters will play his sister Anne.

The broad cast of The Fabelmans is rounded out by Judd Hirsch, Sam Rechner, Oakes Fegley, Chloe East, JJeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, Jonathan Hadary and Isabelle Kusman, while Spielberg penned the script along with longtime collaborator Tony Kushner.



Subscriptions are the best way for readers to directly support independent journalistic ventures and help sustain a quality product.

Thanks to a contribution of just 300 pesos per month (the cost of a coffee), which is debited from any card via Payment Marketsubscribers have access every Friday first thing in the morning to a careful and curated newsletter with trend analysis and every Wednesday they receive recommendations for movies and series on our channel WhatsApp.

In addition, there are other benefits (such as three months free of charge on the streaming platform MUBI), exclusive videoconferences and important discounts for all our courses and workshops.

Promotion: Those who join will have access at no additional charge to the last 20 exclusive newsletters.

For more information you can write to us at OtherCinesClub@gmail.com

subscribe