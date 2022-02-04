New DT of San Luis preferred the team to the World Cup – David Medrano

CHALLENGE

Despite having a guaranteed place within the Brazilian coaching staff for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, André Jardine accepted the invitation from San Luis to become the strategist for the Potosinos. Jardine was the helmsman of the Verdeamarela in Tokyo 2020 and they won the gold medal; After him, he joined Tite’s work team with the Brazilian National Team, where he still collaborated last Tuesday when they beat Paraguay. Jardine will come with a technical assistant, physical trainer and an analyst and accepted that Rafael Fernández and Omar Tena can be integrated into his work team as assistant and physical trainer of the institution.



Despite the fact that in recent weeks both Erick Gutiérrez and Johan Vásquez were starters for PSV and Genoa, respectively, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino decided not to use them for any minute on the recent FIFA Date and the two returned to Holland and Italy without having played. The case of Gutiérrez Galaviz is striking, who for a long time was called constantly and played with the National Team despite not having regularity with PSV, however, the national coach stopped calling him and now that he was summoned, he did not take it into account. bill. In the case of Johan Vásquez, and despite Moreno’s suspension, “Tata” preferred to enable Araujo as center back from the left rather than put the Genoa defender.

REQUIREMENTS

With the registrations closed, each club can make a maximum of two incorporations before March 9, as long as it meets the requirements established in the regulations. The first of them is to have terminated the contract before February 1, which is why Toluca released “Pollo” Saldívar the day before so that the goalkeeper can be accommodated according to regulations in another club. The second requirement is that he has to be registered with a number from 1 to 40, as long as the club has one available in that range. With the first requirement, the possibility that a soccer player who is registered in Liga MX today can be negotiated to another club is closed. This adaptation to the rule favors foreigners or those who were left without a team since the previous tournament or cases such as Van Rankin or Jurgen Damm, who come from MLS.

