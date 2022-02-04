Spencer’s team was not sold on the idea. Now, the platform is breaking revenue records.

By Axel Garcia / Updated February 4, 2022, 22:23 44 comments

Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service that offers a huge number of titles in its catalog, was not always viewed favorably at Microsoft. Thanks to a recent WSJ report, we know that several members of the company were against of the idea in the beginning, but phil spencerthe current CEO of Xbox, was always looking for ways to convince others that it would work, and “never took no for an answer.”

Always tried to find a way to make it workmr irving“Phil Spencer was at the center of pushing this idea forward,” he shared. mr irving, former Xbox employee. “Mr. Spencer’s team presented arguments about why Xbox Game Pass wouldn’t work, like publishers wouldn’t participate, or it would eat up all the revenue.” Despite the negativity, Irving mentions that Spencer never threw in the towel. “He always tried to find a way to to make it work“.

Now in 2022, Xbox Game Pass is breaking revenue records, due to its subscriptions and new releases that surprise us every month. The platform will also continue expanding, thanks to Activision Blizzard titles arriving in the future following Microsoft’s recent acquisition of this studio. Names like Warcraft, Overwatch and Call of Duty could appear on the subscription service when we least expect it.

Phil Spencer has left a great mark on Xbox, something that the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences will celebrate very soon, since the CEO will receive the lifetime achievement award at the end of the month, an honor that symbolizes the great achievements that an individual achieves over a long career in the industry through multiple disciplines.

More about: Xbox Game Pass, Phil Spencer and Microsoft.