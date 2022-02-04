Netflix Preview Gives First Look at Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Enola Holmes 2’

Through a special trailer, Netflix shared a glimpse of its big releases for 2022 and we were able to see great actors in their new projects on the platform.

Among the films that can be seen in the preview is “The Mother”, “The Adam Project”, “The Gray Man” Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro Y Enola Holmes 2.

More than the titles, the familiar faces of some of everyone’s favorite celebrities were enough to get the audience excited, including: Jennifer Lopez, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa, Ryan Gosling, Millie Bobby Brown Y henry cavill.

The latter is probably one of the most notable for his return as the famous detective “Sherlock Holmes” in the second “Enola Holmes” film, starring Brown and which tells the adventures of the younger sister of the Holmes.

In the small fragment of this second part, “Sherlock” can be seen getting off a carriage with “Enola” and she interrupts her older brother who was addressing the audience as part of the speech that the actors of the new films were giving.

“The real mystery is why everyone is talking to them. I thought only I did that.”, says “Enola” to “Sherlock”, let us remember that one of the characteristics of the first film of “Enola Holmes” is precisely that the character addresses the audience to explain or tell them something.

Fans of the first parts always get more excited when it comes to their sequels and in the preview of Netflix another sequel besides Holmes could be seen, it is about “Knives Out 2”, starring Daniel Craig.

On this occasion the action of the second film seems to take place in the sea.