Netflix presents trailer for more than 50 films that will arrive in 2022

Jennifer López, Chris Hemsworth, Jamie Foxx, Millie Bobby Brown, Daniel Craig, Jason Momoa, Christian Bale and even Guillermo del Toro, are some of the names that Netflix presented in a trailer of just over 3 minutes in which it showed all the films that will join the catalog of the platform streaming this 2022.

From the long-awaited movie ‘Pinocchio’, an animated film directed by Guillermo del Toro with the voice of Ethan Hawke as Sebastián J. Grillo, who will be the narrator of this classic that tells the story of the wooden boy who wanted to be a real boy; until the return of Lindsay Lohan as a woman with amnesia who finds love.

Among the action films, there is the second part of Enola Holmes, the story of a female version of Sherlock Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown, who is already presented as a detective who must solve her first case.

‘Day Shift’ will also be released, in which Jamie Foxx plays a family man who uses a pool cleaning job to cover his real activity: hunting and killing vampires. In ‘The Adam Project’, another fictional film, Ryan Reynolds is a pilot who travels back in time to, together with his child self and his father, compose things from the past.

Ryan Gosling returns as a CIA agent in ‘The Gray Man’, to reveal the institution’s best-kept secrets and fight against those who want to silence him.

For those who like horror, the films of this genre will feature performances by Queen Latifah escaping from a mysterious murderer; or the typical haunted house that they inherit to a woman, who must go to Eastern Europe to occupy it.

Another surprise is Adam Sandler as a failed scout who finds a young basketball prodigy and tries to train him to be his ticket back into the NBA.

In the film ‘The Good Nurse’, Jessica Chastain, twice nominated for an Oscar, unites her talents with that of Eddie Redmayne, also twice nominated and with a statuette to his credit.

There are more than 50 productions, most of them unpublished, with great movie stars who no longer have any doubts about participating in projects for these platforms, since they have turned out to be a complete success.