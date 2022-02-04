Netflix Movies with Hollywood Superstars Released in 2002 | Entertainment Cinema and Series
On March 11, ‘The Adam Project’ will arrive on the platform, a science fiction film that narrates the adventure of a time traveler to meet his young version and solve problems from his past. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldaña.
Based on the homonymous book by Joyce Carol Oates, ‘Blonde’ is the biographical film of Marilyn Monroe played by Ana de Armas. Also participating are Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Scoot McNairy, among other stars.
The school for good and evil
A group of young people with powers study at a magical school to level the forces of good and evil in the world. It stars Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, among others.
British actors Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge and Helena Bonham Carter will reunite on Netflix for new adventures of Enola Holmes in which her brother Sherlock will also be involved.
Queen Latifah stars as Brenda, a woman looking for new opportunities with her family after losing her job, but they become the target of a dangerous assassin during a road trip.
Jamie Foxx plays a hard-working man who appears to be a pool cleaner but is actually a vampire hunter who is part of a secret organization. Dave Franco, Karla Souza, Snoop Dogg and Scott Adkins are also part of the cast.
‘Falling for Christmas’ is Lindsay Lohan’s return to acting in a Netflix Christmas romantic comedy in which she plays a hotel heiress who loses her memory after a skiing accident.
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne star in this true-story thriller in which a nurse puts her life on the line after suspecting that one of her colleagues is responsible for recent mysterious deaths at a hospital.
Based on the literary saga ‘The Gray Man’ by Mark Greaney, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick and Wagner Moura star in this action film directed by the Russo brothers in which a skilled CIA mercenary must survive after the agency puts a price on his life after discovering the agency’s dark secrets.
Mila Kunis stars as Ani FaNell, a successful New Yorker who has it all, but her dream life is put in jeopardy after she is invited to participate in a documentary to tell the story of an accident she survived.
Adam Sanlder stars as a basketball scout who discovers a uniquely American potential player with a troubled past, but is given the opportunity to bring him to the NBA.
Another Netflix movie with Adam Sandler is ‘Spaceman’, based on the book ‘Spaceman of Bohemia’ by Jaroslav Kalfar, in which an astronaut travels to the edges of the galaxy to collect space samples while his life on Earth falls apart.
Starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller, ‘Spiderhead’ tells the story of two convicts who are part of a scientific experiment in which they expose their bodies to substances that modify their emotions.
‘Slumberland’ is a fantasy film in which Jason Momoa plays a strange being who helps a girl navigate her way into the world of dreams after discovering a secret map.
A stop motion remake of Pinocchio is coming to Netflix under the direction of Guillermo del Toro with a voice cast of Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett and Ron Perlman.
Jennifer Lopez stars as a deadly assassin who comes out of hiding after years to protect the daughter she gave up when she was little while being hunted by a dangerous group of men.
Anthony Mackie stars as Kevin, a man who becomes an overnight social media sensation after exposing a ghost living in his home, played by David Harbour; however, his popularity and relationship is put at risk when they become the subject of CIA scrutiny.
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in this Netflix comedy as a couple of friends who reunite on a weekend away from their family for a wild adventure that will change their lives.
Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Lauren London play a modern family in which a meeting of couples exposes their ideological differences due to generational and cultural clash, for which they must learn to cope with a new dynamic.
A year after the disappearance of her husband, Sara Morse, played by Halle Berry, discovers an alien object under her house that will lead her to find the truth about her loved one along with her children.
After the success of the first part directed by Rian Johnson, Daniel Craig will return to play detective Benoit Blanc, who travels to Greece to solve a new case involving Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.