Netflix movies that aspire to an Oscar 2022

The Oscars 2022 are just around the corner and although it is not yet known if our favorite films will have a chance to win the grand prize this yearthere are many films that aim to give everything on the night of the award ceremony.

The streaming platform, Netflix is ​​one of the favorites of Internet users, not only because of its series produced and that it is accessible on most devices, but also because in recent years, everyone has been able to see the nominated films within it, That is why many believe that these films are some of the favorites for this year’s nominations.

Don’t Look Up

The film has become one of the favorites, not only because of the story that captivates the audience, but also because of the number of celebrities who show why they are where they are. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Strep and Emily Blunt These are just some of the stars that lead the success of the film, as it has become one of the most viewed in the history of the platform, in addition to pointing to the nomination for ‘The Best Original Song’, which bears the same name and is performed by the singer Ariana Grande.

Tick, Tick…Boom!

The success of actor Andrew Garfield did not end with Spiderman, because Tick, Tick…Boom! It has been topped as one of the favorites by Netflix users as it tells the story of some musical theater composers with the problem that the protagonist has difficulties at 30 years old. from his partner and emotional stability, to his work and not being able to find his vocation and a purpose in life, so his way of getting ahead is what gives interest to the story along with the Andrew’s iconic performance that quickly went viral on social media.

the dark daughter

After this story was presented at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, the film premiered on the platform directed by Maggie Gyllenhaalwho also directed ‘The Secretary’ and has been headed as another of the favorites for her story that catches quickly, because Leda, the protagonist, is obsessed with the past, forcing her to have to find a way out after reviving them.

dog power

Jane Campion directed this film which is based on a novel of the same name and tells the story of two brothers, Phil and George Burbank. While Phil is characterized by being elegant and extremely cruel, George is the opposite, as he is a very kind person. George secretly marries a widow. Y Phill does a number of violent things, incorporating his son who is quite effeminate.

Fire night

Couldn’t miss a Mexican movie within the favorites, because it could aim to be one of those indicated to win the Oscar for Best Foreign Film as it happened with Roma 2018. It is directed by Tatiana Huezo, who also directed ‘The Smallest Place’ and the story is seen through the eyes of three young people who take over the houses of people who have fled, disguise themselves as women and have a hiding place so that no one sees them. do what they do to be safe from those who might violate them.

So far, none of these films have been confirmed for nominations, as it will be next February 8 when the Academy announces on its YouTube channel at 7:18 am if any of these Netflix favorites will be part of this award or if they will be left out