Netflix brings 86 tapes this year – Lights of the Century

Netflix announced for this year the premiere of 86 films with a video that promises new movies every week.

Daniel Craig, Charlize Theron, Ryan Gosling, Halle Berry and Jason Momoa are some of the actors that appear in the clip, as they are the stars of the platform’s big bets.

Among the most anticipated titles of which images were revealed include the sequel to Between Razors and Secrets, starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc; as well as another action film, The Gray Spy, with the stars of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

Netflix will exceed its figures from last year, since in 2021 it premiered 70 original films.

Of the announced titles, 61 are in English, 20 are non-English, and 5 are animated films.

Not all the release dates have been revealed yet, but among the closest are Through My Window, which hits the platform today; A Mi Altura 2 and Bigbug on February 11; The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on the 18th and Madea’s Homecoming on the 25th.

The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana will arrive on March 11, while titles like Enola Holmes 2, with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, have not announced release dates.

The Mexican Karla Souza will be part of the film Day Shift, by JJ Perry, along with Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco.

Mark Wahlberg, meanwhile, promises a never-ending party in Me Time, co-starring with Kevin Hart.

The platform, which last year was marked by the series The Squid Game, will also bet on six Korean feature films for this year: Tied to Love (which premieres on February 11), A Girl of the 20th Century, Carter, Jung_E, Seoul Effervescent and Yaksha: Ruthless Operations.

Two original productions from the platform launched last year set records: Red Alert, which was viewed for 364 million hours of viewing in its first 28 days, and Don’t Look Up, which recorded 359 million hours, according to Deadline.

