Netflix anticipates the most outstanding films that will arrive in 2022 on the platform

The complete list of Netflix movies in 2022

The Gray Man

This is the most expensive movie in Netflix history and features an impressive cast led by Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jessica Henwick, Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page and Billy Bob Thornton. The directors in charge are the Russo brothers responsible for Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). The plot centers on a CIA agent who discovers some of the agency’s secrets and they start chasing him around the world.

The Adam Project

This sci-fi drama stars Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, and Mark Ruffalo. The director is Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum, Free Guy) brings us an interesting film where a man travels to the past to meet his own version of himself as a child and must mend his relationship with his father.

Pinnochio

This classic toy story that wants to become a real boy will now have a new version directed by Guillermo del Toro that will use the stop-motion animation technique.

Enola Holmes 2

Sequel to the 2020 Netflix hit starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter.

The Mothership

Film starring Halle Berry in which she plays a woman who has lost her husband under mysterious circumstances and who discovers an alien spaceship under her house.

You People

A couple must come to terms with their relationship as they examine modern love and family dynamics amidst conflicting cultures, social expectations, and generational differences. The cast includes Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Eddie Murphy and David Duchovny.

me time

This comedy will bring together Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, who will play two friends who have not been together for a long time and decide to go on an adventure through the city.

The Sea Beast

Animated film about a legendary sea monster hunter whose life is turned upside down when a young woman hides on his boat and befriends the most dangerous beast of all.

slumberland

A girl named Graciela (Humberly Gonzalez) discovers a secret map to the dream world of Slumberland and, with the help of eccentric outlaw Flip (Jason Momoa), traverses dreams and flees nightmares, hoping to see her again. his late father.

The School for Good and Evil

This is the Netflix version of Harry Potter, as the film is about an institution where young people are trained to become fairy tale heroes and villains. The cast includes Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley, Laurence Fishburne and Rachel Bloom.

Matilda

New adaptation of the classic story that brings together Lashana Lynch, Emma Thompson and Stephen Graham.

SeniorYear

A woman wakes up from a coma after 20 years and decides to go back to school where she was the head cheerleader. This comedy features Alicia Silverstone, Rebel Wilson, Angourie Rice and Zoe Chao.

Bubble

Japanese animated film directed by Tetsurô Araki, responsible for the Attack on Titan series.

Blonde

This Netflix movie tells the intimate life of Marilyn Monroe who is played by Ana de Armas. It has already caused some controversy for its high erotic content.

extraction 2

Sequel to Chris Hemsworth’s 2020 hit where he plays the mercenary Tyler Rake.

The Mother

While on the run from dangerous assailants, an assassin comes out of hiding to protect her long-lost daughter. Jennifer Lopez will be accompanied by Gael García Bernal and Joseph Fiennes.

Escape From Spiderhead

Another movie starring Chris Hemsworth, where there is a place where prisoners reduce their sentence in exchange for trying drugs or undergoing different experiments.

Knives Out 2

Sequel to the success of 2019 that this time it seems that it will take place on a ship. The cast will once again feature many well-known actors such as Daniel Craig, Jessica Henwick, Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

hustle

Adam Sandler’s movie that plays a failed basketball scout who discovers a phenomenal street basketball player and thinks it’s a great opportunity to return to the NBA.

Boo!

A teenage girl unleashes an evil spirit on Halloween that causes decorations to come to life and wreaks havoc. She must team up with the last person she would want to save the city from her: her father.

They Cloned Tyrone

A trio of peculiar people must follow the trail of a government conspiracy. The cast includes Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris.

Day Shift

Another Jamie Foxx film, in which this time he plays a vampire hunter.

To Madea Homecoming

Tyler Perry returns as Madea, a woman celebrating her great-grandson’s graduation.

Tall Girl 2

This story will show what life is like for a very tall girl in high school.

end of the road

A woman who has just lost her husband takes her family on a long journey, but they begin to be stalked by a mysterious killer.

We Have a Ghost

A man becomes famous on the internet when he claims he has befriended a ghost who looks like actor Ernest Borgnine. In the cast we find Jennifer Coolidge, David Harbor and Anthony Mackie.

The Good Nurse

Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne and Kim Dickens bring us this story about a hospital worker who is implicated in the deaths of hundreds of patients.

Don’t Blame Karma!

This movie follows the adventures of a frustrated fashion designer who blames karma for her bad luck.

Wendell and Wild

Animated feature film where two demon brothers must face their archenemy, the nun who destroys demons, Sister Helly, and her two acolytes, the gothic teenagers Kat and Raoul.

Luckyest Girl Alive

A woman played by Mila Kunis who lives in New York seems to have things under control. Until she faces a trauma that causes her life to fall apart.

The Takedown (Les gars sûrs)

Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two cops with very different styles, backgrounds and careers. Many years ago they worked together but life separated them. The duo reunite once again for a new investigation that takes them all the way to the French Alps. What seemed like a simple drug deal turns into a full-scale criminal case full of danger and unexpected comedy.

Christmas in Wonderland

A spoiled, newly engaged hotel heiress has a skiing accident, leaving her suffering from total amnesia, and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar hotel owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas. It stars Lindsay Lohan.