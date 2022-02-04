Netflix, although still in trouble, announced 86 new films for 2022

Wall Street had projected a rise of 7.25 million subscribers. Investors, it was said at the time, may also have been spooked by the fact that Netflix admitted in its quarterly letter to shareholders that increased competition in the streaming wars “may be taking a bit of a toll on our growth.” .

However, rather than lower their arms, company executives bet on higher spending on the production of series and movies.

Netflix’s release schedule is almost two movies a week, with 61 movies spoken in English, 20 titles in other languages, and five animated movies. Two Netflix feature films recorded record viewership last year: the action flick “Red Alert,” starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds (364 million hours during its first 28 days) and the Adam McKay satire “Don ‘t Look Up” (359.8 million hours), with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and Ariana Grande, among others. For this year they are expected to get high on titles like “Between knives and secrets 2” (“Knives Out 2”), by Rian Johnson, in which Netflix invested 400 million dollars; Joe and Anthony Russo’s espionage thriller “The Gray Man,” starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans (representing the platform’s bet on franchising: a James Bond-style series costing more than $200 million) . There’s also comedian Eddie Murphy’s return to Netflix with Kenya Barris’s “You People” and the Jennifer Lopez action flick “The Mother.” This will be the first title in a series of films that the star signed with Netflix for several years, which includes feature films, television series and unscripted content. Eight years ago, Adam Sandler made Netflix his home, an agreement that was renewed in 2020 for 250 million dollars: for this year the comic actor has two films on the agenda for the year, “Hustle”, about a hunter of new basketball talents, and the space satire “Spaceman,” opposite Carey Mulligan. The global success of the Korean series “The Squid Game” (1.65 billion hours in its first 28 days), Netflix will include in its 2022 schedule another six Korean titles (more than any other country), which will be “Loves and ties ”, “The girl of the 20th century”, “Carter”, “Jung_E, the atmosphere of Seoul”, “Yaksha: ruthless maneuvers”.

Despite never-explicit agreements with film distribution, not all the films in Netflix’s programming are released in limited theaters before being uploaded to the platform. Netflix selects the titles that hit theaters on a case-by-case basis.

Other Netflix titles on the agenda for the year include the remake of the gore horror classic “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” directed by David Blue Garcia; “The Adam Project,” with Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner; “Windfall,” a Hitchcock-esque thriller that discovers strange things at his vacation spot, directed by Charlie McDowell; “Black Crab”, a Nordic, post-apocalyptic crime drama by Adam Berg; “Operation Mincemeat” (“Operation Minced Meat”), a film set in World War II about the British plan to convince the German high command that the Allies were going to invade Greece instead of Sicily, directed by John Madden with Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald and Penelope Wilton, and, among others, “Blonde” (“Blonde”), based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, with Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Caspar Phillipson and Evan Williams.