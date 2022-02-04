Netflix adds to its platform one of the most anticipated functions by its users

This is a long-requested possibility by users, annoyed by the long line of movies and series that accumulated on the home page.

Netflix recently announced that from January 27 it is available on its streaming platform the “inbox zero” featurewhich allows users to delete the content of the ‘Continue watching’ section, where until now all unfinished movies and television series were automatically saved.

This is a long-requested feature by users, annoyed by the long line of movies and series that were piling up in this section. “Can you give us a ‘Remove From’ option so we can remove all these suggestions in different ‘lists’ that we either a) have already seen or b) don’t intend to see? Then your algorithms can make better suggestions,” wrote a Twitter user in December of last year.

Users can now decide what content they want to save on the service’s home page. The new feature applies to all devices: TVs, browsers, and mobile devices. To remove a title from ‘Continue Watching’, the person simply has to click on the movie or series and select the option ‘remove from queue’.

“This new button allows them to always keep their ‘Continue Watching’ queue fresh and full of shows and movies they can’t wait to watch,” Netflix said in a statement.