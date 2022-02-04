Natalie Portman and her husband received $8 million for a mansion in Montecito

Without having been included in the real estate market, the mansion in Montecito, California, of Natalie Portman managed to be sold for $ 8 million dollars.

Although there has been talk of this sale since last year, it was not confirmed until now. It is unclear if Portman and her husband quietly searched for a new owner. or if the buyer approached them.

What is true is that the couple earned quite a bit for the mansionbecause they paid for the property $6.5 million dollars in 2017 and now received $8 million dollars.

Is construction dates from 2008 and has a single story overlooking the Pacific Ocean. It has an extension of 4,000 square feet distributed in four bedrooms, five bathrooms, hall, dining room, kitchen, living room and other amenities.

Although the interior of the mansion stands out for its design, the main feature of the mansion in its location away from public roads.

The outside It is a true natural paradise surrounded by large trees. and with a swimming pool, terrace and other ideal spaces for outdoor enjoyment.

Another of the most impressive characteristics of the place is that from the inside of the house you have a great view of the aforementioned exteriorEven couple that the property is only protected by the big trees around it.

Portman, her husband Benjamin Millepied and two children They live in a mansion in Los Feliz, Los Angeles.30’s style property.

