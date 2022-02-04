Nastya, the richest girl on YouTube – Duna 89.7

“Like Nastya” is the fifth most viewed channel on YouTube with 85.9 million subscribers and strangely enough, it has been known on the internet for five years.

Anastasia Radzinskaya is her real name and she started making videos when she was 2 years old, showing her story of overcoming. When Nastya was born, in Russia, she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. At that time, her surroundings came to think that she would never be able to move. Faced with this situation, her parents sold her ventures and dedicated themselves to taking care of her, periodically registering and uploading content to the streaming service.

Nastya’s channel is especially popular with preschoolers. Many parents find the right entertainment for their younger children because friendly and sometimes educational content is shared on different topics. Nastya learning to swim, Nastya decorating cupcakes for Halloween or Nastya playing different professions are some of the most popular videos of the highest paid girl on Youtube.

Along with monetizing her videos, Nastya launched a line of merchandising and recently jumped on the NFT craze with a collection of tokens starting at $10.

It is even considered that the minor earned more money in 2021 than entertainment stars such as Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence or Ryan Gosling in some years.

“Like Nastya” videos are translated into seven languages ​​and amass more than 80 million followers on its main account. Her parents and some of her friends also participate in the stories that she uploads to the platform.

Sometimes the actions of the parents of the minor have been criticized for being constantly exposed to a huge audience through the internet. However, they argue that appearing on the show is the girl’s choice. “It really all depends on her. If she wakes up tomorrow and says she doesn’t want to do any more videos, we won’t,” the parents told Bloomberg.