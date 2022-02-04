NASA details plan to crash ISS in Pacific in 2031

An image of the ISS at night. Image : POT.

The end of the International Space Station is finally drawing near, with NASA declaring retirement from the orbital outpost in the year 2030 and a dramatic deorbit early the following year.

Nothing lasts forever, not even the International Space Station (ISS). That idea has been around for some time, but NASA made it official in early February, announcing that ISS operations will last until 2030, and no longer. Upon leaving, the space station will make a controlled re-entry and crash land in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean known as Point Nemo. It’s all part of NASA’s plan to transfer space station responsibilities to the private sector and save a lot of money in the process.

“The private sector is technically and financially capable of developing and operating commercial low-Earth orbit destinations, with the help of NASA,” Phil McAlister, NASA’s director of commercial space, said in the statement. “We look forward to sharing our lessons learned and operational experience with the private sector to help them develop safe, reliable and profitable destinations in space.”

in a detailed report of Transition Sent to the US Congress, NASA said it expects to save $1.3 billion the year after the ISS is gone and $1.8 billion per year by 2033. The space agency plans to spend these estimated savings on projects. of deep space exploration, allowing it, according to the report, “to explore deeper and faster in deep space.” But by extending the mission through 2030, NASA will “continue another productive decade of research advancements and enable a smooth transition of low-Earth orbit capabilities to one or more commercially owned and operated destinations in the late 2020s.”

In an email, Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, cautioned that the new report did not include claims that other ISS partners, such as Russia, would agree to keep the ISS until 2030, “so it could be sooner.” ”, he explained. And it’s an interesting point. Russia, it seems, has already withdrawn, as evidenced by the threats to go and the state deterioration of their space station assets.

The ISS has been in orbit since 2000, hosting a continuous succession of astronauts throughout its 22-year history. It is the largest orbital outpost ever built – an impressive collaboration involving 15 different countries. At the end of last year, the President of the United States extended quietly the station’s lifespan from 2024 to 2030, but as the new report points out, this mission extension represents the last.

In its plan, NASA outlines the decommissioning process, including a possible strategy to separate some modules and attach them to other space stations. Sometime in 2030, the last crew will have to leave the ISS, in what will undoubtedly be an emotional and historic moment.

In early 2031, and with no one on board, controllers will use thrusters to lower the station’s altitude to just above Earth’s atmosphere. Afterward, the ISS will make its fatal plunge through the atmosphere, followed by chunks of debris falling onto the South Pacific Oceanic Uninhabited Area (SPOUA) in the vicinity of Point Nemo. This place is nicknamed “graveyard of spaceships,” as this is where space agencies have dropped hundreds of spacecraft, including the Russian Mir space station, over the past 50 years. Point Nemo is not close to any inhabited areas, the closest being 2,690 km away.

It sounds simple, but the degree of precision required will require some extra work. The challenge is that the ISS is not equipped with a large enough engine to allow direct travel from its current position to its required final low orbit in a single burn, as McDowell explained. ISS operators will have to “lower its orbit in stages before the final burn,” he said. “But you can’t get it too low or the resistance (winds) will cause you to lose attitude control and the station will start to wobble from the forces.” The station will have to be lowered far enough before carrying out the final burn, which will require the use of two Russian Progress spacecraft to lower it into orbit and “then a third to jettison it completely,” McDowell said.

In fact, and as NASA explains in its report, the station “will perform orbital exit maneuvers using the propulsion capabilities of the ISS and its visiting vehicles”, that is, the Progress spacecraft and possibly Cygnus. Then, “after performing the maneuvers to align the ultimate target ground track and debris footprint” over SPOUA, ISS operators “will perform the ISS re-entry burn, providing the final push to lower the space station both as possible and ensure safe atmospheric entry,” according to the report.

With the end of the ISS in sight, NASA will turn to the private sector to maintain a continued human presence in space. To that end, NASA has already assigned $415.6 million as part of its Commercial Low Earth Destinations program, with funds distributed to Blue Origin, Nanoracks and Northrop Grumman. However, there is concern that the space stations built by these companies will not be ready in time and that there is a gap by the time the ISS retires in just eight years.

This situation could worsen, McDowell warns, if other ISS partners do not commit to the 2030 extension. Russia, like China, has plans to build its own space station in the next few years. It seems that we are at the end of an era. is he logical to think that an international collaboration like this will not happen any time soon.